Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Techbond Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM8.4m ÷ (RM172m - RM5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Techbond Group Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Techbond Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Techbond Group Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Techbond Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Techbond Group Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.1% from 23% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On Techbond Group Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Techbond Group Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.0% over the last three years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Techbond Group Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Techbond Group Berhad that you might be interested in.

