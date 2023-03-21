TechCrunch+ roundup: Big Data's cloud backlash, CVC pitch tips, de-risking hardware startups

Walter Thompson
·5 min read

For most of the Information Age, companies that wanted to scale invested in server farms and hired teams to keep them running.

At one of my first startup jobs, I walked in one day to find two sleeping co-workers who’d spent the night configuring servers at a co-locating facility 60 miles away. Soon after, when I worked at a publicly-traded company, our on-prem data center was resilient enough to operate through a moderate earthquake.

The relatively recent shift to cloud computing promised to lower costs and boost productivity, but “cloud-first strategies may be hitting the limits of their efficacy, and in many cases, ROIs are diminishing,” writes Thomas Robinson, COO of Domino Data Lab.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members.
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription.

I started wearing sweaters at home after I got my last utility bill, but with enormous workloads from “ML, AI and deep learning programs that require dozens or even hundreds of GPUs and terabytes or even petabytes,” companies at scale can’t simply dial back their data usage.

Because “the great repatriation” now taking place among public companies also has direct implications for startup DevOps teams, Robinson shares suggestions for “a few things that can be done to ensure future flexibility for where workloads are created.”

Thanks for reading TC+ this week,

Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

The cloud backlash has begun: Why big data is pulling compute back on premises

When it comes to early-stage growth marketing, it’s often better to imitate than innovate

Plastic banana beside real banana
Plastic banana beside real banana

Image Credits: Jorg Greuel (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

I'm pleased to announce that self-described "growth marketing nerd" Jonathan Martinez has come aboard as a recurring TC+ contributor!

Martinez, who worked on growth teams at Uber, Postmates and Coinbase, is also the founder of SalesKiwi.

In his latest article, he explains why copying your rivals' most successful marketing strategies can be one of the fastest ways to get traction with new customers.

"There’s no need to constantly reinvent the wheel," he advises. "Conserve your resources to innovate for high-probability tests that you’re excited to try at various stages of your startup’s life."

When it comes to early-stage growth marketing, it’s often better to imitate than innovate

SaaS is still open for business, but it’s going to take longer to buy and sell

Close-Up Of Blue Sand Falling In Hourglass
Close-Up Of Blue Sand Falling In Hourglass

Image Credits: Ruslan Malysh/EyeEm (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

More than 225,000 tech workers have been laid off in the last year, which is having a direct effect on SaaS renewal and purchase cycles.

SaaS customers that reduced headcount are buying fewer seat licenses and sales cycles are taking a little longer than they used to, says Ryan Neu, CEO and co-founder of SaaS-buying platform Vendr.

“Over the last three years, our data has shown a steady decline in multi-year deals,” he writes in TC+. “Yet we have also seen a significant increase in [average contract value] from purchase to renewal in mission-critical and sticky software categories, like CRM or email.”

SaaS is still open for business, but it’s going to take longer to buy and sell

How to pitch CVCs

CVC, corporate venture capital,
CVC, corporate venture capital,

Image Credits: Getty Images

As individual VC firms pulled back and began amassing dry powder in 2022, corporate venture capital (CVC) funds stepped up.

Pitchbook found that CVCs played a part in 56.2% of all venture deals that took place last year, “up only a hair over 2021’s 25.6%,” reports Rebecca Szkutak, who spoke to a few experts to find out how startups in fundraising mode can get on their radar.

“If there isn’t a product integration angle, and we don’t see or can’t find evidence that a customer of ours or theirs would want to work together, it would be hard for us to work together,” said Andrew Ferguson, VP of corporate development and ventures at Databricks.

CVCs remained consistent investors in 2022

10 tips for de-risking hardware products

safety vests and hard hats hanging on wall in site office

With the right team, a software startup might only need weeks to go from the idea stage to billing their first customers.

Conversely, all hardware startups grapple with high capital expenditures and need time to ramp up production, which is why testing and evaluating demand are so important, says Narek Vardanyan, founder of Prelaunch.com, which recently closed a pre-seed round.

“You need to make decisions based on people’s actual behavior,” he said in an interview with TechCrunch+. “You need to make sure that the data you’re tracking is coming from the right types of people.”

10 tips for de-risking hardware products

Thinking about pulling the plug on your startup?

Close up of web page button on monitor screen
Close up of web page button on monitor screen

Image Credits: SEAN GLADWELL (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

I just read a Twitter post by angel investor Gokul Rajaram asserting that founders who raised large sums before the downturn but have yet to find product-market fit “are going through an excruciating psychological journey.”

Entrepreneurs are indoctrinated to pursue success at all costs, but “chasing endless pivots trying to find PMF is a bridge to nowhere,” wrote Rajaram, who shared a story about a founder who returned funds to investors before winding down operations:

“The relief they felt when they realized investors and employees were on board and 100% supportive of their decision, was palpable. (All employees received solid severance before the company shut down).”

If you’re a founder who has decided to shut down (or an investor who’s counseled one), please consider sharing your story with TechCrunch+. To get in touch, send a note to guestcolumns@techcrunch.com.

Write a TechCrunch+ guest post that could help someone navigate this downturn

Corporate investment in AI is on the rise, driven by the tech’s promise

Rolled dollar bills hang from a bonsai tree.
Rolled dollar bills hang from a bonsai tree.

Image Credits: Karl Tapales (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Last year, global investors poured $77.5 billion into AI startups, a 115% YoY increase, reported Tortoise Intelligence.

According to Kyle Wiggers, corporate adoption of generative AI is fueling investor interest, as are the sector’s outsized returns: A 2022 poll found that 92% of large companies are “achieving returns on their data and AI investments.”

Corporate investment in AI is on the rise, driven by the tech’s promise

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's Delaying Products, Avoiding AI in Desperate Bid to Avoid Layoffs

    Apple does not want to resort to layoffs, unlike many other major tech companies, which have been downsizing since around the turn of 2023. The tech giant is so desperate to not become another Google, Microsoft, or Meta (which thought 11,000 Meta staff layoffs were so nice that it did it twice) that it has put a hold on some major product releases, like a planned Homepod with in-built screen to allocate more resources to other projects. Any hopes of ChatGPT-like Apple AI powering your smart home

  • NVIDIA's big AI moment is here

    At its GTC conference, NVIDIA's big bet on AI hardware is more relevant than ever.

  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro May Ditch Physical Volume and Mute Buttons

    We won’t know anything for sure about the iPhone 15 until it’s launched later this year, but we’re expecting big changes. We’ve already mentioned it in our iPhone 15 rumor roundup, but this year’s Pro models may ditch physical buttons for touch-based buttons that will introduce a kind of “taptic” feedback. Now, a new render is backing up that claim, but at least it’s assuring us that we’ll still have dedicated mute controls.

  • Samsung's expanded OLED TV lineup includes a new lower-priced series

    Samsung has widened its OLED TV range to include the more affordable S90C.

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M2 is $99 off right now

    Apple's Mac Mini M2 is the cheapest way to get the company's latest processors, and now Amazon is offering the more desirable model at the best price we've seen.

  • Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more

    Tuesday’s top deals include several rare sales that you won’t find online very often. For example, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 in stock … The post Today’s deals: $320 off Apple Watch S7, $4 smart plugs, Easter candy, LG OLED TVs, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple's Latest Moves To Abandon China Require A Big Lift: Changing India's Rules

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeking changes in India’s labor laws to expand local production. India’s regional governments are yielding to Apple’s request to move iPhone assembly from China, Bloomberg reports. India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is weighing new rules to make factory shifts more flexible. Also Read: Apple’s Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Prod

  • Microsoft launches image-creation tool on Bing powered by OpenAI's tech

    The tool, named 'Bing Image Creator', will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of Bing and Edge preview. Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, rolling out initially in Creative mode starting Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile, Microsoft said in a blog post. At the center are Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google, touting AI features for their most popular products from spreadsheet software Excel to Gmail.

  • 'Bye, AirPods': These Beats buds are giving Apple a run for its money — and they're on sale

    Incredible noise-cancellation, awesome battery life and cool colors to boot.

  • Today’s deals: $399 iPad 10, Philips Sonicare deals, $99 AirPods, APC battery backups, more

    We’re starting off the new week with some very impressive tech deals that our readers are going to love. Apple’s iPad 10 starts at $399 … The post Today’s deals: $399 iPad 10, Philips Sonicare deals, $99 AirPods, APC battery backups, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Google flags apps made by popular Chinese e-commerce giant as malware

    Google has flagged several apps made by a Chinese e-commerce giant as malware, alerting users who had them installed, and suspended the company's official app. In the last couple of weeks, multiple Chinese security researchers have accused Pinduoduo, a rising e-commerce giant that boasts almost 800 million active users, of making apps for Android that contain malware designed to monitor users. Ed Fernandez, a Google spokesperson, said that “off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect,” referring to apps that are not on Google Play.

  • Nvidia positions for quantum computing with new products

    Nvidia Corp, the computing company powering the bulk of artificial intelligence, is positioning itself as a key player in quantum computing with the launch of new software and hardware. On Tuesday at its developer conference GTC, Nvidia unveiled CUDA Quantum, a platform for building quantum algorithms using popular classical computer coding languages C++ and python. The program would help run the algorithm across quantum and classical computers depending on which system is most efficient in solving the problem.

  • How to improve Nintendo Switch battery life

    You can improve your Nintendo Switch battery life by making some simple adjustments to the way your console runs, leaving you with plenty more play time.

  • Your Old Mac Might End Up in the Trash If You Don’t Do This

    I’m a big believer in holding onto your Mac as long as possible, but at some point, it comes time to say goodbye. As you part ways with your old computer in favor of a shiny new one, you probably hope it serves someone else as well as it did you. Without your help, however, it might wind up cold and alone in a dumpster, thanks to Apple’s strict security protocols. As Smokey Bear once (somewhat) famously said, “Only you can prevent Mac e-waste.”

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday — save up to 45%

    A bestselling Ninja blending system for $60, a Hoover carpet cleaner for under $100 and more stellar savings.

  • Microsoft Unveils New AI Infrastructure Plans, Powered by Nvidia

    Microsoft's infrastructure is a cut-and-paste business model, and semiconductor giant Nvidia can benefit greatly.

  • I tried Walmart's $15 AirTag alternative, the Onn Item Locator — here's my review

    It's half the price of Apple's tracker, but you'll probably want to steer clear.

  • Samsung’s Frame TV Looks Like a Work of Art (and Is Up to $820 Off)

    The sleek 4K smart TV can display your favorite artwork in between streaming, and you can snag it on sale, if you hurry

  • Amazon Prime members can save up to $500 on this 'game changer' smart TV

    Shoppers have praised this 4K TV for its "beautiful picture and sound."

  • Google Play suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo over suspected malware

    Google's Play store has suspended Pinduoduo, a popular shopping app in China, citing the discovery of malware, just as its sibling app Temu has been climbing download charts in the US market. The Google Play page for Pinduoduo, the main app operated by PDD Holdings known for its cut-to-the-bone deals, was inaccessible as of Tuesday, while Temu remains available. Google said in a statement that it found malware in some versions of Pinduoduo available for download outside the Play store. Do you ha