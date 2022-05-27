TechCrunch+ roundup: Cannabis investor survey, product ops, recurring revenue financing

Walter Thompson
·4 min read

The cannabis industry is doing very well in the United States: more than 75% of the population lives in a state where access is permitted, and the legal market is expected to generate $33 billion this year.

A black market still eats into the industry's bottom line, however, and a patchwork of state regulations artificially constrain the TAM for public and private companies managing grow operations, distribution, transportation, inventory control, testing, and point-of-sale software.

In California, dispensaries advertise on freeway billboards and budtenders are a frequent sight at weddings, but Anna Heim found that the industry still has a long way to go before it reaches maturity nationwide, largely because federal laws continue to bar cannabis-related business from using traditional financial services.

Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members
Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription

To learn more about the underlying market forces and hurdles facing entrepreneurs and investors in this maverick industry, she spoke to four investors:

  • Jacqueline Bennett, managing partner and co-founder, Highlands Venture Partners

  • Yoni Meyer, partner, Casa Verde Capital

  • Matt Hawkins, managing partner and co-founder, Entourage Effect Capital

  • Emily Paxhia, managing director, Poseidon Investment Management

Emily Paxhia joined Anna and me yesterday for a Twitter Space to discuss some of the survey's topics in greater depth, describing cannabis as "today's fastest-growing consumer packaged goods category."

Although delivery services are oversaturated at the moment, she said she's actively recruiting professionals who have CPG experience in marketing, product management and other roles for Poseidon's portfolio companies.

Thanks very much for reading TechCrunch+ this week! We will publish on a reduced schedule over Memorial Day weekend; I hope you enjoy the break.

Walter Thompson
Senior Editor, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

Despite regulatory hurdles, these 4 US cannabis investors are planting seeds for tomorrow

Pitch Deck Teardown: Lumigo’s $29M Series A deck

Image Credits: Lumigo

Since its launch in 2019, cloud-native application monitoring and debugging platform Lumigo has raised $38 million from investors.

Last November, we reported that Lumigo closed a $29 million Series A; this week, we published 20 of the company's original 22-slide deck.

"The team told me that its market analysis and financial projections were commercially sensitive," wrote Haje Jan Kamps. "That makes perfect sense."

Pitch Deck Teardown: Lumigo’s $29M Series A deck

To fully embrace product-led growth, build a strong product ops team

A crowd of people wearing red shirts, forming a graph shape, symbolizing product ops and contribution to product led growth
A crowd of people wearing red shirts, forming a graph shape, symbolizing product ops and contribution to product led growth

Image Credits: Henrik Sorensen (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Product managers transform customer needs and business requirements into services and features that make money, but it’s a limited role.

Even though PMs interact with customers and internal stakeholders from sales, marketing and engineering, they’re rarely empowered to implement best practices, select tools or manage operational aspects of the product pipeline.

That’s changing as more companies carve out roles for product operations, writes Todd Olson, co-founder and CEO of software platform Pendo.

"It’s similar to how sales and marketing ops help their departments," he says, and "it’s a critical function for any company that wants to make its product the "center of the wheel.'"

To fully embrace product-led growth, build a strong product ops team

Dear Sophie: Does International Entrepreneur Parole have any advantages over an O-1 visa?

lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center
lone figure at entrance to maze hedge that has an American flag at the center

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophie,

Are there any advantages to International Entrepreneur Parole over an O-1 visa?

IEP seems to require $250,000 in institutional backing — so getting an O-1A doesn’t seem like a huge reach from there.

I feel like the O-1A has many more advantages as well. I’d love to hear your thoughts on this.

— Eager Entrepreneur

Dear Sophie: Does International Entrepreneur Parole have any advantages over an O-1 visa?

Can recurring revenue financing drive growth in a turbulent market?

Easel with arrow turning back. Recurring revenue financing
Easel with arrow turning back. Recurring revenue financing

Image Credits: Andrii Yalanskyi (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Few founders are eager to fundraise in a down market, since investors inevitably will ask for more while offering less.

But according to Harry Hurst, CEO and co-founder of Pipe, a startup with recurring revenue already has one valuable asset it can leverage.

"By selling future revenue streams to investors for up-front capital, they get a steady return and you get to grow faster based on your already booked revenue, taking advantage of big opportunities and the time value of that capital as you scale."

Can recurring revenue financing drive growth in a turbulent market?

Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha: I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

A small green frog sitting on a leaf takes shelter from the rain
A small green frog sitting on a leaf takes shelter from the rain

Image Credits: Muhammad Ridha/500px (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

As managing partner at Mayfield and a three-time founder, Navin Chaddha has seen two downturns.

"I have invested in over 60 companies, and while many have gone public or been acquired, the journey has included pivots, near-death experiences and navigating through the 2008/2009 downturn," he writes in a TC+ guest post.

"Every era is different, but here are some tips for our new normal."

Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha: I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jon Hamm Revealed the Extensive Rules He Followed When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton

    Jon Hamm is enjoying the success of his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, but there was a little bit of stress earlier this month at the London premiere of the movie. He had to learn all of the royal protocols before he met Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former Mad Men star talked about […]

  • Farfetch Resets Outlook on Russia, Weakness in China

    CEO José Neves told WWD the company’s growth story remains strong.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $50,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    The stock market could help you retire as a millionaire if you pick the right companies and hold them in your portfolio for a long time, as doing so will help you gain from the power of compounding and evolving trends in various industries. For instance, a $50,000 investment in Amazon a decade ago is worth about $500,000 now thanks to the stock's nearly 900% gains over the past decade, and that's after accounting for the steep drop in the e-commerce giant's stock price in recent months. Amazon, however, is not the only company that has generated solid returns for investors over the past decade.

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • Is Another Reverse Stock Split Inevitable for This Once-Promising Growth Stock?

    Stock splits are encouraging developments because they mean that a stock has been performing well. At a high price tag, the company can justify slashing the stock price in half (or more) so that it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. One company that could end up going that route (again) is marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB).

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • My 3 Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy -- Even in a Market Sell-Off

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have both fallen headlong into correction territory. A stock split doesn't change the underlying fundamentals of a business, so that alone isn't a reason to buy the stock. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stunned investors in mid-2020 when the company announced a 4-for-1 stock split, the first in almost six years.

  • These 3 REITs Won't Grow Your Money Overnight But Are No-Brainer Long-Term Buys

    Buy and hold this diverse trio to actively enjoy passive income, and likely share growth, for years to come.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Twitter Investors Deal a Big and Humiliating Blow to Musk

    Twitter did not provide any details about the proposed takeover offer from billionaire Elon Musk at its annual shareholder meeting.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • An Industrial REIT That's Down 50% and Yielding 9%: Time to Buy?

    This minnow outbid some whales to swallow a bigger fish. There's some indigestion to work through.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks in Edgar Wachenheim’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Greenhaven Associates’ past performance and Wachenheim’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Edgar Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates. Edgar Wachenheim is an American investor and the founder of Greenhaven Associates. He […]

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap

    Warren Buffett's investments in stocks and private businesses through Berkshire Hathaway have created tremendous wealth for shareholders. A $1,000 investment in the stock in 1965, when Buffett took control of the once-struggling textile manufacturer, would have been worth $36 million at the end of 2021. At the end of March, Berkshire held a stock portfolio worth $390 billion.

  • Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks hedge funds are dumping amid the tech selloff in 2022. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the latest market situation around tech stocks, go directly to Tech Selloff: Hedge Funds are Dumping These 5 Stocks in 2022. Investors are offloading growth stocks that don’t […]

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are being downgraded, go to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks Today. US stocks are trying to overturn the 7-week losing streak today as the S&P 500 Index, the Dow 30 […]

  • Analysts Say You Should Buy These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks that analysts say you should buy on the dip, click Analysts Say You Should Buy These 5 Stocks on the Dip. In a recent report, Bloomberg Economics claimed that […]