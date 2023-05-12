TechCrunch+ roundup: Minimizing M&A mayhem, cybersecurity PM checklist, open-source AI
For an article we're running on her last day at TechCrunch, Natasha Mascarenhas reached out to four investors to find out whether FOMO is encouraging them to climb aboard the AI bandwagon.
“Some are hiring talent to jump headfirst, others are happy to back the ‘ChatGPT for X’ spin-outs, and many are sitting in awe, watching their existing investments spark an AI debate of their own, no due diligence needed,” she wrote.
Here's who she spoke to:
Charles Hudson, managing partner/founder, Precursor Ventures
Jason Lemkin, managing director, SaaStr Fund
Cathy Guo, partner, Sapphire Ventures
Navin Chaddha, managing director, Mayfield Fund
Congratulations, Natasha; I wish you all the best with your future endeavors!
Making foundation models accessible: The battle between closed-source and open-source AI
The volume of data required to train AI models comes with a cost: You'll need deep pockets to acquire powerful GPUs and the scientists and engineers who'll manage the work, not to mention the matter of power consumption and related carbon emissions.
Given the tremendous barrier to entry, is it worth considering whether open-source foundation models could level the playing field and also address concerns about privacy and bias?
"We’ve now entered a critical phase of AI where who gets to build and serve these powerful models has become an important discussion point, particularly as ethical issues begin to swirl," writes Jae Lee, CEO and co-founder of Twelve Labs.
Unlocking the M&A code: 5 factors that can make (or break) a deal
A merger or acquisition is the start of a new relationship, which is why most people approach exits with optimism.
“But all’s not rosy in the world of M&A,” writes SmartBear CEO Frank Roe, who has completed eight acquisitions in less than five years.
“It is a complex and substantially risky decision, not for the faint-hearted. It is essential to approach the decision and process with diligence and forethought.”
In this TC+ guest post, he shares “five indispensable elements to consider for a successful mergers and acquisitions journey,” reminding readers that “there’s no ‘secret formula.'”
Pitch Deck Teardown: Fibery’s $5.2M Series A deck
Based in Cyprus, workflow and knowledge management platform Fibery raised a $5.2M Series A in September 2022.
Haje Jan Kamps analyzed the winning presentation and shared his suggestions for improving the company’s 15-slide deck:
Ask Sophie: Can I apply for an EB-1A without first getting an O-1A?
3 key metrics for cybersecurity product managers
Cybersecurity product managers usually measure conversion rates, detection accuracy and usage/engagement to gain customer insights, but these metrics "may not be what they seem," writes Ross Haleliuk, an investor who’s also head of product at LimaCharlie.io.
"Context matters a lot, and the realities of different organizations, geographies, cultures and market segments heavily influence what can be measured and what actions can be taken based on these observations."