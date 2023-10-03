TechCrunch+ Roundup: SBF's trial opens, Series A tips, how to roll out AI features

Walter Thompson
·4 min read
0

Follow-on financing has become harder to raise, which leaves startups striving for a Series A in a real bind.

Pre-downturn, startups with strong growth could be more confident about finding additional funds. Today’s investors are looking for product-market fit and hard numbers that trend toward profitability.

If you’re fundraising and someone wants to advise you on “storytelling,” you have my permission to skip that meeting and work on your data room instead.

At TechCrunch Disrupt, Tim De Chant interviewed three VCs to get their advice for founders who want to reach the next level:

  • Maren Bannon, co-founder and managing partner, January Ventures

  • James Currier, general partner, NFX

  • Loren Straub, general partner, Bowery Capital

Thanks for reading; have a great week!

Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

How to raise a Series A in today’s market

Adapting to a world with higher interest rates — a guide for startups

Cracked one hundred dollar bill

Image Credits: Mike Kemp (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

I once found myself driving a hybrid vehicle with a low battery and an empty tank in a rural area. I made it to a gas station by driving about 5 miles per hour.

The CFOs and VPs of finance out there are nodding right now: They know that trying to coast as far as you can with limited resources is stressful.

TC+ guest columnist Mohit Agarwal says scaling startups need to consider every savings option at hand, like negotiating with vendors or buying short-dated Treasuries.

“Some boards will prohibit the buying of any form of securities, but most will be on board. After all, why not when there is a riskless 5%+ rate of return to be had.”

Adapting to a world with higher interest rates — a guide for startups

How our new AI feature earned 5% adoption in its first week

Popcorn exploding out of the striped package. Clipping path included.

Image Credits: ktsimage (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Rolling out a new AI-enabled product feature is great — as long as it creates real value for customers.

In a post for TC+ that deconstructs the product development and engineering process they used, Gigasheet co-founder and CTO Garth Griffin explains why his company’s second AI feature “achieved a 10x better return on engineering effort.”

How our new AI feature earned 5% adoption in its first week

​​SBF’s trial promises to be just as riveting as the rest of the FTX drama

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Attends Hearing To Determine Bail Revocation

Image Credits: Michael M. Santiago (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Under Sam Bankman-Fried's leadership, crypto company FTX reached a $32 billion valuation before it collapsed and dragged the industry down with it.

Today, the former CEO is on trial in NYC, where he's charged with fraud and conspiracy. If found guilty, the 31-year-old could be sentenced to more than 100 years behind bars.

"Still, there’s a lot of speculation about what the case could look like," writes Jacquelyn Melinek. "So to get to the meat of the matter, we spoke to a handful of legal experts on what to expect."

SBF’s trial promises to be just as riveting as the rest of the FTX drama

VC Office Hours: How data can help improve social impact investing

a door to symbolize VC Plus Office Hours

Image Credits: Bryce Durbin

Dominic-Madori Davis interviewed senior director of investment for Pivotal Ventures Erin Harkless Moore to learn more about how the “part-venture fund, part-philanthropic organization” operates:

In a world where so many investors prioritize vibes, why focus on data and analytics for social impact investing?

You can’t manage what you don’t measure. We see the value in tracking the ownership percentages of diversity in our demographic data across the organizations. Looking at that data will let us know if we’re making progress.

VC Office Hours: How data can help improve social impact investing

Startups may have trouble finding their enterprise footing

Image of a blue piggybank wearing a belt atop a pile of coins.

Image Credits: s-c-s (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

According to a new survey from Battery Ventures, people who buy enterprise software aren't pinching pennies as hard as they used to.

"Contract approval timelines are no longer stretching longer, and focus on cutting SaaS spend more generally is fading," write Anna Heim and Alex Wilhelm in The Exchange.

"The kicker is that if you are selling AI-related software tools or tooling, you are probably having a better year than your friends who are building non-AI products."

Startups may have trouble finding their enterprise footing

  • TechCrunch+ Roundup: How to pitch 7 VCs, building AI moats, immigration law Q&A

    Last week at TechCrunch Disrupt (recaps coming soon), I spent less time than usual in the green room where staff and speakers work behind the scenes, and spent hours walking around Moscone Center. More than 10,000 people passed through the conference hall over three days: I moderated three investor panels and a Q&A, but I must have spoken with at least 30 early-stage founders. The hard part is crafting a story about your startup that’s so convincing, they’ll recognize the value in your idea and wire you some cash.

  • Here’s the crypto news you missed at Disrupt 2023

    This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.

  • AI startup speeds up the creation of climate-resilient crops

    Creating crops that'll endure climate change — think worse droughts, heat waves and pests — is a time-consuming and costly feat. Avalo is betting its machine learning models can speed that process up and make it a whole lot cheaper too. The Durham, North Carolina–based startup, which pitched onstage at the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield competition, doesn't edit plant genes or breed crop varieties the traditional way.

  • This startup is betting on the downturn

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Before we get into topics and themes, don't forget that TechCrunch Disrupt is just around the corner, and that your friends at the Equity podcast are kicking off the whole affair!

  • SimpleClosure raises $1.5M in less than 24 hours to help companies shut down faster and cheaper

    It’s easy to start a startup. An estimated 90% of all startups fail, so there is no question that the problem is a widespread one. “I went from one lawyer to another, accountant to accountant, the internet -- it’s almost a taboo subject despite the fact that 93% of startups that raise will shut down,” he told TechCrunch.

  • Startup Battlefield 200: Fintech and Hardware edition at TC Disrupt 2023

    If fintech, robotics and hardware are your thang, then get ready to get busy on the exhibition floor at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 — it’s less than two weeks away! Note that the term “fit” may be a bit more creative for some startups than others. From payment platforms to regionally optimized trading platforms, these startups are set to make a splash.

  • SBF’s trial has started, this is how he and FTX got here

    The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, started Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.

  • Ten Key Labs wants to simplify managing equity for startups

    Amar Varma, a three-time entrepreneur and VC, experienced firsthand the challenge of dealing with administering equity stakes within a startup. Ten Key Labs can set up approvals and templates in a few clicks, Varma claims, issuing reminders for outstanding actions. Using Ten Key Labs, founders can track and organize their startup's cap table -- the table that shows each investors' equity capital stake in the business -- and use predictive tools to model their hiring and financing needs.

  • Qobra raises $10.5 million for its real-time sales compensation tool

    French startup Qobra has raised a $10.5 million Series A funding round (€10 million) led by Singular with Revenue Syndicate and existing investor Breega also participating. Qobra helps businesses manage sales compensation so that managers don’t have to use Excel spreadsheets for this pesky task. Operations and finance teams can then define compensation rules and targets based on historical data.

  • LinkedIn goes big on new AI tools for learning, recruitment, marketing and sales, powered by OpenAI

    LinkedIn -- the Microsoft-owned social platform for those networking for work or recruitment -- is now 21 years old, an aeon in the world of technology. The social platform -- which pulled in $15 billion in revenues last year, it tells me -- has been slowly putting in a number of AI-based features across its product portfolio. For some context, LinkedIn is not entirely new to the AI rodeo.

  • Arc browser's new AI-powered features combine OpenAI and Anthropic's models

    The Arc browser is 'finally' launching its AI-powered features under the 'Arc Max' moniker. The Browser Company is using a combination of OpenAI's GPT-3.5 and Anthropic's models to build lightweight but useful features. Arc Max can rename pinned tabs based on the page title and make them short and easy to read.

  • FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport

    Russian hacker Mikhail Matveev, also known on the internet as “Wazawaka” and “Boriselcin,” is wanted by the FBI, which is offering a $10 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest, and has been put on a U.S. sanctions list. “We are Russian people, we are not afraid of the American government,” Matveev told TechCrunch in an online interview. In an interview where he answered both in English and in Russian, Matveev said that being sanctioned means Russia will not deport him.

