Techedge S.p.A. (BIT:EDGE) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Techedge S.p.A. (BIT:EDGE), it is a financially-robust company with an optimistic growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Techedge here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than EDGE, with its expected earinngs growth of 25%, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. EDGE's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, EDGE's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that EDGE is potentially undervalued.

BIT:EDGE Past and Future Earnings, July 31st 2019 More

EDGE's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that EDGE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. EDGE seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.29x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

BIT:EDGE Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Techedge, I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

