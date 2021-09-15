TechInsights’ New Mobile Application Putting Semiconductor Analysis in Your Pocket

Ottawa, ON --News Direct-- TechInsights

TechInsights announces their new mobile application, which provides easy access to their semiconductor and microelectronics reverse engineering content. TechInsights is dedicated to building the content platform for the semiconductor industry; the mobile application makes that content available to subscribers, fast.

“Right now, subscribers can use the iOS or Android version of the TechInsights Platform to read TechStream blogs, watch TechInsights videos, and receive notifications about the analysis they are most interested in,” said Scott Ashdown, VP of Product. “Our planned rollout of the TechInsights mobile app includes a steady stream of upcoming feature launches that will bring even more value to our subscribers.”

As of September 15, 2021, TechInsights subscribers can download the mobile app now from the Google Play app store, and from the Apple App Store.

About Us: TechInsights - Global Leader in Technical Intelligence and Intellectual Property

TechInsights maintains the world's largest database of semiconductor and advanced technology analysis and are dedicated to building the content platform for the semiconductor industry. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and enable business leaders to make highly informed, fact-based IP and technology investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, with offices in the United States, Poland, and Japan. For more information on TechInsights, visit the website.

