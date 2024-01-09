Techish | Morning Blend
We're getting an exclusive first look at the most buzzworthy gadgets on the planet from CES 2024 with Tech Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly.
We're getting an exclusive first look at the most buzzworthy gadgets on the planet from CES 2024 with Tech Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly.
All the biggest news from the unofficial first day of CES 2024.
Intel is one of the most notable companies that will host a keynote address at CES 2024. Here's how to watch it.
CES 2024 is finally upon us, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
Hyundai plans to show off some intriguing vehicle display tech and its vision for a hydrogen-powered energy ecosystem at CES 2024. Here's how to watch its press conference.
Panasonic is set to host its CES 2024 press conference. Here's how to watch it and what to expect.
TCL’s CES 2024 press conference is set for January 8 at 2PM ET. The company promises to show breakthroughs in display technology, in addition to revealing items in 15 product categories.
CES 2024 might mark a big year for user-friendly solar, MEMS headphones, AI and wireless everything.
As it often does in Las Vegas, Sony focused its CES 2024 keynote on some of the company's more esoteric products.
Sony just showed off its Afeela EV, built in partnership with Honda, at CES 2024.
Samsung unveiled a new version of its Ballie robot ball, and it will reportedly be available for sale this year.
Kia is following up a strong year for its passenger EVs by sharing what it wants to do for businesses looking to go electric. The Korean automaker just unveiled at CES 2024 a forthcoming lineup of electric vans, trucks, ride-hailing and last-mile delivery vehicles all set to be built on a new modular platform. The company announced during the Monday press conference that is has formed a global partnership with Uber, according to Pierre-Martin Bos, vice president of Kia's new so-called PVB business division.
Kia just made its big CES reveal, and it’s called the Platform Beyond Vehicle, or PBV for short.
The Skyted SIlent Mask borrows technology from newer jet engines to reduce sound by 25 decibels so you can take private calls in public without being overheard.
To find out which smart plug you should invite into your connected home, we tested ten, using Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant.
Shortly after Sony teased the “spatial content creation” device onstage at CES 2024, we got a fresh look, and a few more details about the headset during Siemens’ keynote in Las Vegas.
Razer’s new accessories at CES 2024 are every bit as lavish as you’d expect. At this year’s convention, the company has a follow-up to its first gaming chair, an 11-port USB-C dock, a gaming cushion with HD haptics and a monitor-mounted light bar with Chroma RGB illumination.
Pivotal, the Palo Alto, California–based company backed by Larry Page, kicked off online sales Monday night at CES 2024 for Helix, a lightweight electric personal aircraft that doesn't require a pilot's license to fly. Helix marks an evolution for Pivotal, a company previously known as Opener that has been working on lightweight electric vertical and takeoff aircraft for more than a decade. The Helix, revealed in October, reflects the maturity of the company's tech and is the first one designed to be produced in larger volumes.
Kia says it’s going to reveal its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) concept at CES, and here's the livestream.
The business world has a lot at stake this year in cases before the Supreme Court that could limit the power of social media, federal agencies and US bankruptcy courts
Eye-tracking tech has been making its way into cars for years as a safety feature, especially with the rise of driver assistance software. Now, Bosch thinks the tech could offer some other benefits -- and it’s showing off two ideas this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first scenario is pretty straightforward (and very European): You’re driving home and the car recognizes that you’re looking pretty drowsy.