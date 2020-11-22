TECHKING Tires are About to Touch the Ground at bauma CHINA 2020

2 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 24 to 27, 2020, TECHKING will exhibit at bauma CHINA 2020. As a world-renowned tire solutions provider for the mining and construction industry, TECHKING will bring the hot-selling tires made for the off-road wide-body dump trucks, mobile cranes, underground mining equipment as well as off-highway trucks, to showcase the strength of customization in engineering tires.

TECHKING Tires are About to Touch the Ground at bauma CHINA&#xa0;2020 (PRNewsfoto/TECHKING/CONMART)
TECHKING will engage with industry-leading manufacturers during the exhibition to demonstrate the excellent tire performance. At the 2020 Global Construction Machinery T50 Summit held in the same period, TECHKING has been awarded among the top 100 suppliers, as well as the top 50 global parts suppliers to further enhance the recognition in the industry.

At bauma CHINA 2020, TECHKING will conduct a 3-day global live stream: TECHKING LIVE SHOW on Facebook from November 24 to 26, to fully display the wide application of its hot-selling tires in major mines and construction sites! Customers around the world will be able to enjoy the show at home and feel the high performance of TECHKING tires.

TECHKING has been focusing on product customization and is committed to providing customers with professional and systematic tire products as well as tire solutions suitable for different job sites. Among the products brought this time, the TECHKING crane tires are customized for large cranes upgraded technology, featuring safety and durability; tires that made for the off-road wide-body dump trucks are the second-generation products of TECHKING, which are perfect for working on the rough road and driving in long-distance; Underground equipment tires have the high load-bearing capacity, cut resistance, safety and stability that can take the challenges in the harsh underground environment; Also, the off-highway truck tires can be applied in various job sites through customized research and development.

TECHKING has been providing professional tire solutions for the world's large mines and more than 40 major mining and construction machinery manufacturers including XCMG, SANY, ZOOMLION, DOOSAN, LIEBHERR, TEREX, and SANDVIK. It has been exporting products and services to more than 160 countries with tire applications in ports, mining fields as well as construction sites.

TECHKING will wait for your visit at booth W5-529! See you there.

SOURCE TECHKING/CONMART

