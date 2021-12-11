Technical error pushes case into next year for Fairmont man accused of murder

Dec. 11—LUMBERTON — Because of a technical error in the court calendar, the case of a man accused in the fatal shooting of a teen in Fairmont in October 2020 was pushed to March.

Justin Joseph Brown, of Fairmont, surrendered to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felonious restraint, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault by pointing a gun in October 2020. Brown is accused of the fatal shooting of Takira Grissett, whose brother a 14-year-old male juvenile was also shot during the incident. The juvenile has since recovered.

Brown's case did not have the updated $200,000 bond given recently by Robeson County Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre, rather it still showed the $350,000 bond set previously in the court calendar, said Johnson Britt, who is Brown's attorney. Brown's case will be heard in court on March 11.

Grissett's family members waited Friday for a hearing to reduce the bond ahead of the announcement of the new court date. Resha Hill, Grissett's mother, told The Robesonian that her daughter and Brown had dated for a little more than a year before splitting up. After the two split, she lost her daughter and "best friend" following a shooting.

"He don't deserve a bond," Hill said. "... He deserves to be behind bars."

Britt told The Robesonian he plans to file a notice for demand for a probable cause hearing if Brown is not indicted on charges by the next court date.

"Fortunately he has a bond set," Britt told The Robesonian.

Other people remain behind bars with cases in Robeson County District Court, he said. Without bonds, they remain ineligible for release.

Several cases continue to linger in District Court, he said.

Britt said there are a number of factors that contribute to the lull in the cases.

The amount of violent crimes, delays in information from law enforcement and lack of space in the courthouse all add to the backup in cases, Britt said.

The District Attorney's Office addressed and discussed 122 murder cases this past Monday, which will be heard in Superior Court alone, according to a court official.

The former Robeson County district attorney also said the courthouse was too small when he started working in 1989.

"We've always needed more people in the court system ... ," he said.

"The whole system's overwhelmed," Britt said.

