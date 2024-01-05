Technical glitch at Phoenix court prompts thousands of late traffic violation letters

A technical glitch that persisted for years within Phoenix Municipal Court caused thousands of traffic violation letters to be sent late to Arizonans, with some people receiving violation notices after they had complied with remedial measures.

The court discovered and immediately fixed a system programming glitch in July, said spokesperson Barton Fears. Starting in April 2020, the glitch prevented data related to traffic violations from being sent to the Motor Vehicle Division for processing, he said.

The glitch impacted DUI convictions and civil traffic offenses like speeding or red-light running. The receipt of conviction or traffic offense information triggers the Motor Vehicle Division to automatically send a written notification to people affected, as state law requires.

The Motor Vehicle Division letters include notices like a driver's license suspension, a requirement to complete traffic survival school or a demand to install an ignition interlock device, Fears said.

According to the Motor Vehicles Division, thousands of letters were sent out after the glitch was addressed; people could get multiple letters for each violation. Phoenix Municipal Court could not determine the number of people impacted by the glitch, Fears said, but the court has worked with the Motor Vehicles Division to help nearly 300 people who received letters in the mail and had questions about their situation.

In early August, Fears said, the Motor Vehicles Division was notified of the glitch and the data backlog was transferred. The Motor Vehicles Division then sent notification letters as required by state law, said Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson Bill Lamoreaux.

"Upon receiving notification of the glitch and receiving the missing records" from the Administrative Office of the Courts, the Motor Vehicles Division "processed and mailed the compliance letters to residents notifying them of compliance requirements," said Lamoreaux. All letters stemming from backlogged data have been sent out, he said.

Since the unreported data goes back a few years, some cases have already been resolved. Many people would have been notified of compliance measures in ways other than a Motor Vehicles Division notice, including through plea agreements, ticketing paperwork or their attorney, Fears said.

If people have questions about a letter they have received, the Phoenix Municipal Court can assist, Fears said.

Going forward, Fears said, the receipt of violations-related data will be confirmed with the Motor Vehicles Division. The court will make a comparison to "identify any discrepancies in the data transmission," he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix court technical glitch prompts late traffic violation notices