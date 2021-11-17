'Technical issues': Nueces County judge accused of watching jury deliberate on video

A Nueces County district court judge has recused herself from the punishment phase of Derek Parra's trial after she and other court personnel allegedly watched the jury deliberate on camera without sound before last week's verdict.

Court documents show that Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez filed a motion for 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein's removal from Parra's case on Monday — the same day Parra's punishment phase was set for.

More: Corpus Christi man found not guilty of murder, aggravated assault in 2019 killing

"Judge Inna Klein in violation of Texas Code of Criminal Procedure ... watched the jury deliberation by the use of her courtroom camera system," the motion states. "Judge Klein not only watched them, but she allowed members of her staff, defense counsel, and state prosecutors to watch the jury deliberations."

Nueces County District Attorney's Office

The motion says Klein was "vocal in watching the deliberations" and that the "broadcast of the jury deliberations went on for hours."

Klein, who was in her courtroom preparing for the punishment phase of Parra's trial when she learned of the motion, could be heard on camera telling court personnel, "Unfortunately, some technical issues have come up where I'm going to reset this case to this Wednesday."

Klein recused herself from Parra's case the same day.

Court documents also show Parra's defense attorney, Victora Muniz, responded to the state's motion for Klein's recusal by saying she knew of no one who violated the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.

Additionally, Muniz claimed the Nueces County District Attorney's Office had known about the incident for six days and only chose to file the motion 40 minutes before Parra's punishment phase was set to begin — calling the filing of the motion "untimely."

However, Hernandez claims she only found out about the incident the day before Parra's punishment phase — Sunday, Nov. 14, according to court documents.

Story continues

Judge Missy Medary, the presiding judge of the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region, is responsible for appointing a new judge to Parra's case.

That judge will be responsible for deciding Parra's punishment, as well as holding a hearing to determine whether Klein and other court personnel accused of watching the jury deliberations should be "held in contempt and jailed, fined, or both."

"It's a hard situation because we do have assistant district attorneys that were also present at the time this was happening. But, you know, there has to be accountability and equal treatment under the law," Hernandez told the Caller-Times. "That applies to a judge, to a bailiff, to an assistant district attorney, to a defense attorney — to anyone who was in there. There has to be equal treatment under the law."

Hernandez confirmed the Nueces County Sheriff's Office has been asked to investigate the incident for possible criminal charges.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

More: Man accused in Ayers Street killing appears in court

More: Man accused of Ayers Street murder extradited to Nueces County Jail

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Nueces County judge accused of watching jury deliberate on video