Trains halted for hours in northern Germany, sabotage seen

Travelers stand in long lines at the travel center in Hamburg Central Station after long-distance services in northern Germany came to a standstill, Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct.8, 2022. According to Deutsche Bahn, a technical fault in northern Germany is currently causing a complete standstill in long-distance services. All ICE as well as IC and EC trains in northern Germany are affected, (Bodo Marks/dpa via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BERLIN (AP) — Train services were halted temporarily across a swath of northern Germany on Saturday after a communication system failed, an outage that the national railway operator said was caused by sabotage.

Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in the northwestern states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony and Bremen. That meant that trains between Berlin and Cologne, and between the capital and Amsterdam, also weren’t running, while trains from Denmark weren’t crossing the border into Germany.

After a nearly three-hour suspension, Deutsche Bahn said the problem — a “failure of the digital train radio system" — had been resolved but that some disruption could still be expected.

Deutsche Bahn said later Saturday that the disruption was caused by “sabotage of cables that are essential for railway traffic,” and that security authorities had opened an investigation, German news agency dpa reported.

There was no immediate word on who might have been responsible.

