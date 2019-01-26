Here’s What In Technical Productions Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8446) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how In Technical Productions Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8446) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. In Technical Productions Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 8.07, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 12%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for In Technical Productions Holdings:

P/E of 8.07 = HK$0.26 ÷ HK$0.032 (Based on the year to November 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It’s nice to see that In Technical Productions Holdings grew EPS by a stonking 142% in the last year.

How Does In Technical Productions Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that In Technical Productions Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12.2) P/E for companies in the entertainment industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that In Technical Productions Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

In Technical Productions Holdings’s Balance Sheet

In Technical Productions Holdings has net cash of HK$29m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On In Technical Productions Holdings’s P/E Ratio

In Technical Productions Holdings has a P/E of 8.1. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.3. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.