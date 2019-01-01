Technical Publications Service S.p.A. (BIT:TPS): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Technical Publications Service S.p.A. (BIT:TPS), it is a financially-healthy company with a a excellent growth outlook, not yet priced into the stock. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Technical Publications Service here.

Undervalued with high growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to TPS is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 33%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an impressive top-line expansion of 95% over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. TPS’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if TPS’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, TPS’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that TPS is potentially undervalued.

BIT:TPS Future Profit January 1st 19 More

TPS’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that TPS has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TPS seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 6.31x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

BIT:TPS Historical Debt January 1st 19 More

Next Steps:

For Technical Publications Service, I’ve compiled three important factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has TPS’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does TPS return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from TPS as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TPS? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



