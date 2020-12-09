Technical Textile Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 251.82 Bn by 2027

Technical Textile Market Size is projected to surpass around US$ 251.82 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027

OTTAWA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global technical textile market size was valued at US$ 175.73 billion in 2019, according to new study by Precedence Research.

Technical textiles are the products that have higher performance qualities compared to conventional textiles. Types of materials used in manufacturing include synthetic and natural fibers. The synthetic fibers used for the technical textile application are manufactured through the implementation of some special chemical processes on different natural fibers to include some new properties to the fiber. These fibers possess greater qualities that include higher strength compared to manmade fibers; hence, they are largely used wide range of applications including automotive, medical, apparel, and others.

Growth Factors

Increasing awareness of technical textile regarding its benefits compared to traditional textiles is considered as a major factor that is likely to boost the market growth. Some of its unique functional properties include durability, cost-effectiveness, low weight, high strength, versatility, eco-friendly, and logistical convenience. Hence, it is large used for wide range of applications that include automotive, construction, aerospace, packaging, apparel, agriculture, medical, and many others.

Growth in the automotive industry is likely to propel the demand for technical textile owing to its increased application for protective gears, floor covering, roof & door liners, tyres, safety devices, and seat covers. Nearly 50 square yards of the textile material is used on an average for interior trim of a car, thus increasing sale of vehicles is directly proportional to the increasing demand for automotive textiles.

Other than automotive, technical textiles are significantly used in agricultural applications because of its excellent mechanical properties, environmental resistance, easy processability as well as environmental durability characteristics that can enhance the quantity, quality, and safety of the agricultural products. It prevents the soil from drying out, thereby improving the product quality and increasing the crop yield. Furthermore, the specific textile also protects farmers from harmful chemicals as well as protects from climatic changes and its adverse effects. The aforementioned factors are likely to impel the market growth for technical textiles in the forthcoming years.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific emerged as a front-runner in the global technical textile market accounting for a revenue share of nearly 46% in 2019 and expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast timeframe. The significant growth of the region is mainly attributed to the expansion of construction, industrial, apparel industry in the region. Escalating growth in the population has significantly boosted the growth of construction activity for both residential as well as commercial buildings. Residential construction expected to further augment the demand for home textiles; whereas, commercial construction is likely to drive the industrial textile.

On the contrary, Europe exhibits the fastest growth rate over the forthcoming years on account of rising construction activities along with surge in fashion & clothing applications. Additionally, rise in medical tourism, healthcare activities, and surge in aging population in the region are the other major factors that trigger the market growth for technical textiles in the region.

Report Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific led the market, accounting for nearly half of the value share in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for functional clothing and apparel in the region

  • Europe examined to register an exponential growth during the analysis period owing to the increasing demand for technical textiles in fashion &clothing and household applications

  • 3D weaving manufacturing technology held a market share of around 24% in 2019 attributed to the larger implementation of 3D weaving manufacturing technology in various industries

  • 3D knitting manufacturing method registers escalating growth over the forecast timeframe as it permits improvements and alterations in the user interface

  • Hometech textiles segment captured the highest value share of around 20% in 2019 because of its large application in household products

  • Agro textiles witnesses prominent growth over the upcoming years because of its wide used in agriculture sector due to its functional benefits

Key Players & Strategies

The technical textile industry is highly competitive because of large number of market players present in the market on both international as well as regional level. The market players are significantly involved in the product upgradation and enhancement to gain the competitive edge on the global scale. For the same, they invest notably in the research & development activity. For instance, in 2017, Ahlstrom-Munksjo introduced a breathable impervious fabric designed for clean room apparel protection and blood borne pathogens named Pure Armor. This assists the company in establishing a prominent position in the global market for technical textile.

Some of the key players operating in the market are B&V Agro Irrigation Co., LudvigSvensson, Diatex, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Gromax Industries, Huntsman International LLC, Arrigoni S.p.A., Tessitura Boscato S.R.L., Hucktek - Huck Nets (UK) Ltd., MDB Texinov, Low & Bonar PLC, BeniplastBenitex SA, Freudenberg Group, and Ahlstrom-Munksjo among others.

Market Segmentation

By Manufacturing

  • 3D Weaving

  • Thermo-forming

  • 3D Knitting

  • Heat-set Synthetics

  • Nanotechnology

  • Hand-made Elements

  • Finishing Treatments

  • Others

By End-use

  • Buildtech Textiles

  • Agro Textiles

  • Indutech Textile

  • Medtech Textile

  • Hometech Textile

  • Packtech Textile

  • Transtech Textile

  • Protech Textile

  • Clothtech Textile

  • Sportech Textile

  • Others

By Regional Outlook

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

  • Rest of the World

