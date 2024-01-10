A new technique could help save the Mississippi River's floodplain forests: raising the forest floor

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager John Henderson walks across straw bales separating a stand of living and dead trees on an island in the Mississippi River near Prairie du Chien. The trees on the left were killed by high water in recent years, and the Corps is using a technique known as thin layer placement to help other trees in the area survive. Using nutrient-rich sediment dredged from nearby backwaters, they'll raise the elevation of the island so that the trees will have less water on them during flooding events.

Near the bridge that connects Prairie du Chien with Marquette, Iowa over the Mississippi River, John Henderson walks over a long, man-made island of sand until he reaches its endpoint.

There, he gestures to the scene in front of him: a stand of silver maple trees, growing on a natural island in the slow-flowing backwaters of the river. As if someone had drawn a dividing line between them, the trees to the left are dead — killed by flooding a few years prior — while the others are alive.

Though it may look like nothing's happening, it's actually something of a construction site.

"It's sort of underwhelming," he said. "That's the point."

Henderson, a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' St. Paul District, and his team are gradually filling the area with sediment to raise the level of the ground by a few inches. Then they'll plant new trees on top — ones that can hopefully survive future flood events.

This technique is called thin layer placement, and while it's commonly used on the coasts to combat sea-level rise, this is the first time it's being used on the Mississippi River to restore the river's struggling floodplain forests. The pilot site is small and sits near McGregor Lake, an expansive river backwater between Wisconsin and Iowa.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is restoring habitat near McGregor Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River, close to the Wisconsin-Iowa border.

The newness of the strategy means there are lots of unknowns, and Henderson said he and other Army Corps staff are just trying to learn what they can from the project. Their hope is that it's a less intrusive and more cost-effective way to restore the ecosystem — one that's personally important to many of them.

"Everyone who works on these projects grew up on the river," Henderson said. "We all want to do the best we can for it."

Prolonged flooding is killing off low-lying trees

Floodplain forests play a pivotal role in the river ecosystem – creating wildlife habitat, improving water quality, storing carbon and slowing flooding. The Mississippi River floods every year, and these trees are generally built to withstand that.

But in the last few decades, they've been overwhelmed with high water from long-lasting floods, soaking the trees more than they can stand.

That growing problem was cast into sharp relief in 2019, when the upper Mississippi experienced massive flooding that didn't subside for weeks. In La Crosse, the river's flood persisted for the longest duration in recorded history. Thousands of trees were damaged or killed.

A group of dead trees stand along the Mississippi River at Reno Bottoms, a wildlife area near the border between Minnesota and Iowa, on July 18. The upper Mississippi River has lost nearly half of its floodplain forest cover since the late 1800s.

In the case of the silver maples, just a few inches of elevation made all the difference for those that survived versus those that were wiped out by floodwaters, Henderson said.

Although the Army Corps was thinking about using thin layer placement to elevate the trees prior to the 2019 flood, that event made the need for some sort of action crystal-clear, he said.

New technique uses dredged sediment to raise the forest floor

Habitat restoration isn't new for the Army Corps. Decades after it installed the locks and dams on the upper Mississippi River, which essentially converted it into a series of lakes for navigation purposes, the Corps began to construct islands on the river to revive some of the habitat that had been lost as a result of that engineering.

Those islands have been built using sand that the Corps must dredge from the river's main channel to keep it navigable for shipping. But that type of island-building is intensive — and expensive.

Thin layer placement mimics the natural sedimentation process that creates land. And at the site near Prairie du Chien, the Corps is hoping it'll play double duty.

A hydraulic dredge removes sediment from a backwater of the Mississippi River Oct. 19 near Prairie du Chien. Once the area is dredged, the water will be deeper, improving habitat for overwintering fish. The sediment taken from the area will be used to raise the height of nearby islands so that the trees there can survive flooding.

Under the other side of the bridge, a small hydraulic dredge scrapes up sediment from the bottom of the river backwaters. Those backwaters have grown increasingly shallow in recent years as water sweeps sediment downriver, and that shallowness has driven fish who prefer deeper waters out of their habitat. The dredging for this project should restore that depth and make local ice fishers happy, Henderson said.

Once the sediment is pulled up from the river bottom by the dredge, it's piped half a mile back under the bridge to a series of pools leading to the area where the silver maples grow. A few small structures called weirs slow the sediment down so it doesn't move through the pools too quickly — but eventually, it will all end up spilling into a thin layer on top of the existing forest land.

Henderson's team is aiming to let the sediment stack up between six and 18 inches. Once it's ready for planting, which Henderson estimated would occur by 2026, Army Corps foresters will come out and plant silver maples and cottonwoods. Those trees would be expected to have a better chance at surviving heavy floodwaters because they aren't as low-lying.

A worker for Newt Marine walks past pipes used to move material that will raise the elevation of an island in the Mississippi River across from Prairie du Chien. The trees in the background were recently killed by flooding, and a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project will help raise other trees higher above water so they don't meet the same fate.

At that point, the Corps will monitor the trees to determine how well the technique worked. They'll also need to figure out some missing variables, Henderson said, like whether the sediment is as clean as the sand from the main channel they've historically used to build islands.

The thin layer placement is part of a larger habitat restoration of the McGregor Lake area, estimated to cost about $25 million.

Project partners eye a bigger impact

This technique won't do away with the need for those sand islands, Henderson said, because they replace other islands that have been whittled away by erosion.

Water carries sediment into a forested area of the Mississippi River backwaters near the Wisconsin-Iowa border. The technique, called thin layer placement, is meant to raise the forest floor by a few inches and protect trees from flooding.

But it could allow the Corps to improve floodplain forest conditions over a larger area without creating as much of a disturbance.

Take Reno Bottoms, for example — a tranquil wildlife area spanning thousands of acres of Mississippi River backwaters at the junction of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The 2019 flood killed off hundreds of trees there.

"We simply could not afford" to build sand islands and plant enough trees to cover that amount of space, Henderson said. Thin layer placement could be a viable alternative.

"The potential benefits of this are huge," he said.

Producing more healthy forests has far-reaching impacts in itself: Those forests provide habitat for migrating birds, suck up pollutants that would otherwise make their way downriver and slow floodwaters.

