Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (NSE:TECHNOE) Has Attractive Fundamentals

I've been keeping an eye on Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (NSE:TECHNOE) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe TECHNOE has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with robust financial health as well as an optimistic future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Techno Electric & Engineering here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

TECHNOE's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that TECHNOE manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. TECHNOE's has produced operating cash levels of 4.67x total debt over the past year, which implies that TECHNOE's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:TECHNOE Past and Future Earnings, August 18th 2019 More

