Technocraft Industries (India) Limited (NSE:TIIL) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll evaluate Technocraft Industries (India) Limited (NSE:TIIL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Technocraft Industries (India):

0.17 = ₹1.6b ÷ (₹16b - ₹7.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Technocraft Industries (India) has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Technocraft Industries (India) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Technocraft Industries (India)'s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Machinery industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Technocraft Industries (India) compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can see in the image below how Technocraft Industries (India)'s ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:TIIL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 4th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Technocraft Industries (India)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Technocraft Industries (India)'s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Technocraft Industries (India) has total assets of ₹16b and current liabilities of ₹7.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Technocraft Industries (India) has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Technocraft Industries (India)'s ROCE