Technological recycling center comes to Glenwood
The city of Glenwood is hoping to incentivize Iowa residents to recycle by lining their pockets.
The city of Glenwood is hoping to incentivize Iowa residents to recycle by lining their pockets.
After breaking the NCAA women's scoring record, Caitlin Clark is back on the court. Here's how to watch tonight's game.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of rabbit Inc., will be joining us and showcasing rabbit r1, the pocket-sized AI hardware assistant that took CES -- and the broader news cycle -- by storm last month. Lyu is an entrepreneur renowned for his work in human-machine interaction. Lyu has also nicely agreed to stick around after his appearance, so attendees can experience the "staggeringly ambitious" device that promises to do most, if not all, that your smartphone can do.
Fiat has started building the 2024 500e for the American market. The electric hatchback starts at about $34,000 with up to 149 miles of driving range.
The Japanese electronics giant this week confirmed plans to give the PS VR2 a new lease on life, as it has begun testing PC compatibility. The news was buried a few paragraphs deep in a PlayStation.Blog post highlighting a number of new titles for the platform. Given that we’re only just entering late-February, we’re talking about a big window, assuming Sony does hit the 2024 deadline.
Judge Arthur Engoron rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have granted him a 30-day delay to begin repaying the massive $355 million financial fraud judgment against him.
Some forms of student loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
A video from inside an Amazon delivery van shows an Amtrak train destroy the back of the vehicle. The driver, amazingly, was barely hurt.
Arturia just announced the KeyLab Essential 88 mk3, a larger sibling to the previously-released Essential 49 and 61 MIDI keyboards. This piano-size keyboard includes semi-weighted keys, eight drum pads and contextual buttons for controlling plugins.
Sony has confirmed that it's working on official PC support for its PS VR2 headset. It hopes to roll that out later this year.
In today's edition: The NBA's second half, Myles Rice has Wazzu rolling, the 100 most valuable sports teams, "Behind the Lens," Fantasy Baseball draft kit, and more.
With investors and bankers still confident interest rates won't be heading higher in the coming years, merger activity has accelerated to start 2024.
I wear these lightweight kicks with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses — and they start at just $49.
The Dodge Magnum was built for only a few short years and we think it's destined to become a future classic. Here's a guide to shopping for one.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Hosmer has launched MoonBall Media, and its first offering is the podcast "Diggin' Deep."
The collection will include apparel, home goods and beauty products, with items starting at just $4.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown is looking to hit the reset button on customers' and investors' perceptions of his plant-based meat company.