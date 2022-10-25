'New technology comes at a price': $500K federal grant to help PBSO pay for DNA tests in cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH — Calling it a "good day" for law enforcement in Palm Beach County, local officials Thursday announced a $500,000 federal grant awarded to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to pay for DNA testing in cold cases.

The U.S. Department of Justice approved the grant, along with another one for $150,000 that will be used for community policing, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, announced at a joint news conference with Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and Maj. Talal Masri from the sheriff's office.

“Today, with this grant we are going to be able to better hold accountable those who commit the most heinous crimes of them all," Aronberg said.

"This grant is important because with new technology, we now have the ability to increase the DNA profiles, to allow enforcement to test DNA that could not be tested before. But the new technology comes at a price. It’s very expensive."

Maj. Talal Masri of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said his agency's cold-case team will use the money to cover as many DNA tests as it can. 'If the evidence is there, we're going to test it,' he said at a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in West Palm Beach.

Lab costs for cold-case DNA testing can run as high as $10,000 for PBSO

PBSO in recent years has worked with private laboratories that specialize in genealogy DNA testing.

Masri told reporters that DNA testing conducted through private laboratories can cost between $5,000 and $10,000, depending on how many times a sample is analyze.

PBSO's case-case unit has about 60 cases where a DNA source has been found and investigators are still trying to identify a suspect, he said. In addition, the unit has about 50 cases involving unidentified human remains.

In total, the unit has 489 cold cases dating to 1964, Masri said. The cold-case unit will test as many DNA profiles as possible.

"Every case is eligible for this kind of testing," he said. "If the evidence is there, we're going to test it."

The agency currently has nine cold cases where a suspect has been identified through DNA technology and are pending prosecution.

One of the most prominent cold cases involving DNA technology led to to the 2017 arrest of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of dressing up as a clown and killing Marlene Warren, her lover's wife, at a home in Wellington in 1990.

The case was cold for nearly three decades until investigators said advanced DNA technology connected Keen-Warren to a piece of hair found in the suspected getaway vehicle. Her case is awaiting trial.

In June, PBSO announced the identity of a teenage Broward County girl whose remains were found in 1974, tied to a tree in thicket of mangroves in North Palm Beach.

The remains of 15-year-old Susan Poole were identified through the assistance of Othram, a private forensic laboratory based near Houston. Poole's then-unknown remains were sent there after lab officials in December indicated they could potentially find a match through genealogy technology, PBSO said.

Investigators are still attempting to identify her killer, saying that Gerard Schaefer, a former Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy and a suspected serial killer, is the most likely suspect. Schaefer, who was convicted in the 1973 slaying to two teenage girls in St. Lucie County, was killed in prison in 1995 by a fellow inmate.

