Technology confusing? Social media too scary? There are classes at Lincoln Land for that

Free classes to help bridge the technological divide

Is technology changing so rapidly that as soon as you think you’ve got it down, there is a new app or cyber scam? Have you just ignored it completely but are finding it increasingly frustrating to try and accomplish things without it?

According to a 2018 study by Reneland-Forsman, there is a technological divide characterized by an underuse of digital technology within the older adult population. The world has been moving toward more digital services and access, which has left many older adults feeling isolated, frustrated and socially excluded.

In today’s world, everyday tasks such as scheduling appointments, ordering groceries, refilling prescriptions, communicating with friends and family, paying bills and much more all inevitably require some sort of digital technology.

In addition to keeping up with the pace of technology, we also need to know how to be safe using it. As scammers become savvier, it is important to know what to look for and avoid while using the internet, email and mobile devices. What looks like an email from a friend or a harmless text from your bank could really be a scam with damaging consequences if you click or provide personal information in response to it.

To support digital literacy and bridge the technological divide for older adults, Lincoln Land Community College and AT&T have partnered to provide free digital literacy training classes throughout 2024.

In Computer Basics (Windows 10), you can learn how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, how to manage applications using the task manager, find and manage files and folders, save and delete files, and more.

The Cybersecurity Basics workshop is for those who are interested in safety online and want to protect themselves from fraudsters and scams. It will build participants’ confidence when they are visiting websites, creating passwords and responding to email.

Email Basics is for those who are new to using email or want to build more confidence using email. This training will use Gmail, one of the most common email platforms. Learners will create a Gmail account and learn how to perform basic email functions such as sending, receiving and replying to email. In addition, participants will learn to recognize and deal with spam, organize and delete emails, and search for messages.

In Internet Basics, you can learn about web browsers and search engines, build skills to navigate the internet, and discover tips and tricks for basic and advanced online searches.

Android & iPhone Mobile Device Basics classes are for those who have a new Android or Apple mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will help learners get connected, identify common apps and build confidence in using their devices safely.

Video Conferencing Basics is for those who have some experience setting up personal accounts online and are interested in video conferencing. It will help attendees create an account on a popular video conferencing platform (Zoom) and demonstrate features of the platform.

Don’t be overwhelmed by technology. I invite you to take one or all of these classes to build your confidence in navigating the digital age. For details on class location, dates and times visit www.llcc.edu/digital-literacy. If you are an organization that serves older adults and would like to bring a group to a class(es), contact LLCC at (217) 786-2432.

Laurel Bretz is assistant vice president, continuing, corporate and professional education at Lincoln Land Community College

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Lincoln Land Community College offers classes to bridge the tech gap