New technology could signal the future of medicine
ABC News’ Will Carr reports on new, cutting-edge bioelectronic medicine that holds promise for treating diseases like Crohn’s and Parkinson’s.
The family of the slain US Marine Rylee McCollum alleged in the lawsuit that Baldwin caused them "emotional distress" with his Instagram post.
Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.
When Kim Kardashian became famous, she ushered in an era of highly curated and airbrushed photos — and she even influenced makeup trends with a heavily contoured face. But what we should be celebrating is how gorgeous she looks without all of the editing. The SKIMS founder was spotted in longtime friend Allison Statter’s birthday […]
Brianna Kupfer was found dead on the floor of the store minutes after she had sent an ominous text message to a friend, police said.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to being hit with another drug test after his big game in the Rams' win over the Cardinals
'Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's record of 32 consecutive games won was beat by current champion Amy Schneider. Read how 'The Chase' star reacted to the news and what Amy said about her accomplishment.
"[Bill] Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey," Prince Andrew's ex Lady Victoria Hervey said in the documentary. "They were like brothers."
Kate Middleton and Prince William might be moving to Windsor into one of the Queen's extra homes—get updated here.
The Fox News veteran debuted a damning new nickname for the Republican side of the Senate.
The super-sexy Savage x Fenty collection drops January 20
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Fort Belvedere is a Gothic Revival masterpiece that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may soon call home
The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year. The sister, Roice McCollum, protested peacefully and legally; was not among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol that day and, after being interviewed by the FBI, “was never detained, arrested, accused of or charged with any crime,” according to the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. The lawsuit comes as Baldwin is immersed in an ongoing investigation into the death of a cinematographer and the wounding of a director last fall after a prop gun the actor was holding on a movie set went off.
Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about what filming the movie was like, revealing she found working with Jonah Hill "really, really hard."
She was not remotely impressed.
"If you don't at least look at this with the closest possible microscope, you're basically saying that a president is completely above the law," the attorney said.
In honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, survivors share their stories and urge women not to put off cervical cancer screenings.
Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of … The post Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all appeared first on BGR.
Dmitry Kokh, a Russian underwater and wildlife photographer, has shared once-in-a-lifetime photos of polar bears that took over an island. The island in question is Kolyuchin Island, located in the Chukchi Sea. This remote part of the Russian arctic used to be home to a meteorological station, but humans have long since abandoned it. Now, … The post Polar bears took over an abandoned island and moved into empty houses appeared first on BGR.
"The fact that this movie's going to be on Netflix streaming — it feels really punk rock, you know?"