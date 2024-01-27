Technology has evolved, but essence of Lawrence trivia contest remains

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Lawrence University’s wildly popular Great Midwest Trivia Contest has evolved quite a bit over the years.

Sarah Hestres, a longtime participant in the trivia contest, remembers the days when the only way to do well in the contest was by checking out tons of books.

“We’d go to the library and get about 100 books per person because that was what was allowed to check out,” she said.

Hestres said she’s been playing trivia with a team called ‘Hobgoblin of Little Minds’ since 1987. When all her teammates lived in the Fox Valley, they used to hunker down in a basement together for the weekend. Now that they’re older and some of them have moved away, each trivia contest becomes a reunion for the longtime friends.

“The fun piece ,there’s some quirkiness, a lot of tradition that goes along with it and it’s just interesting,” said Hestres when asked why she continues to play trivia after all these years.

Longtime trivia player John Cuff from Appleton also remembers raiding the library for books to play trivia before the advent of the internet.

He said something else sticks out from his earlier trivia days.

“One of the biggest challenges was actually getting through to answer the questions because you had everybody calling into phones and there was a limited time to get through,” said Cuff.

Inside his home in Appleton, his setup for trivia weekend still includes books laid out on the table next to his laptop. Each year, there is a portion of the contest when contestants are asked not to use the internet to look up questions, so the books still come in handy.

“The internet of course was a total game changer because most of the questions we were answering at that time you could answer in 30 seconds with access to the internet,” he said.

Cuff has been playing trivia as part of a team called the ‘Jabberwockys” since 1979. He said he participated in the contest with another team before that.

Lawrence University super senior Madeline Guest is the headmaster for the contest this year. She said she’s been playing trivia since her freshman year and it was an honor to get appointed headmaster this year.

She’s one of the people responsible for making the questions challenging despite all the modern technology that makes searching for information much easier.

“AI can solve some of the questions, sometimes it goes in the complete wrong direction and that’s really funny,” she said.

Gone are the days when contestants had to call into a radio station to submit answers. Now organizers use Twitch and Discord to facilitate the contest. Inside Briggs Hall at Lawrence University, there is still a classroom where all the ‘trivia masters’ monitor several dozen constantly-ringing landline phones which players can use to submit their answers to questions (they can also submit on Discord).

“It’s hard to explain the unique experience that is trivia,” said Guest.

The contest runs for 50 hours straight ending on Sunday at midnight. Trivia masters trade off taking short naps throughout the weekend.

“If I can have a contest that works and people enjoy it and the trivia masters have fun and the players have fun then I’ll be happy,” said Guest.

