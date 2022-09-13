New technology helps Boston police arrest suspected serial rapist

A suspected serial rapist has been arrested in connection with a string of assaults dating back nearly 20 years.

Investigators say they were able to use new technology to link the suspect to the crimes

Boston police were able to make the arrest with the help of a rape kit. They took 42-year-old Ivan Cheung of Quincy into custody just after 5 p.m. Monday.

According to Boston Police, Cheung had several warrants out for his arrest. He now faces four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated statutory rape. Police say the rape charges stem from four incidents that date back to 2003, 2005, and 2006.

Police attributed the arrest to new technology thanks to a grant program. Boston Police received a $2.5 million grant in 2021 to further investigate sexual assault crimes. That included creating a team to specifically review 100 unsolved sexual assault cases. The use of a rape kit helped connect them to Cheung. Boston police also utilized the new technology this past spring to arrest another man, 40-year-old Irving Pierre of Roslindale, from incidents that date back to 2007 and 2013.

Cheung could appear before a judge at Boston Municipal Court as early as today.

