New technology may lead to fewer children dying in hot cars

Benzinga

Oshkosh Defense has built electric vehicles for more than 20 years, but they've always been more or fewer one-offs for special purposes. That all changes with its multibillion-dollar order for new mail trucks that make up the largest fleet in the U.S. and maybe the world. "What we've seen happen in just the last few years is the economics have gotten to the point where we can apply this technology to a much broader number of use cases," Oshkosh Corp. CEO John Pfeifer said last week at the Advanc