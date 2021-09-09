New technology may lead to fewer children dying in hot cars
They're only found in a few cars right now, but occupant alert systems may prevent children from being left in hot cars.
They're only found in a few cars right now, but occupant alert systems may prevent children from being left in hot cars.
A Missouri man's classic Corvette is waiting to be destroyed over a VIN issue.
"Slow cars fast" are a dying breed. Shifting gears, holding speed through corners, aiming the car precisely where you want it to be and timing and modulating brakes and accelerator for a smooth, quick transition from one apex to the next. There was suddenly less anticipation and less teamwork with the Miata.
To begin, we could think of no better candidate than today's sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. Since the beginning of 2019, Chevrolet has sold around 87,000 Camaros, according to sales data collected by Good Car Bad Car. By contrast, the Dodge Challenger, whose platform is eight years older and not available as a convertible, moved around 144,000 units.
Oshkosh Defense has built electric vehicles for more than 20 years, but they've always been more or fewer one-offs for special purposes. That all changes with its multibillion-dollar order for new mail trucks that make up the largest fleet in the U.S. and maybe the world. "What we've seen happen in just the last few years is the economics have gotten to the point where we can apply this technology to a much broader number of use cases," Oshkosh Corp. CEO John Pfeifer said last week at the Advanc
Lucid Motors is on the brink of delivering its first vehicle: the Air sedan. Here's how it stacks up to the king of EV sedans, the Tesla Model S.
Kawasaki billed this as he fastest and best accelerating road machine ever produced, being capable of 124 mph and 12.4 sec in 1969.
Ford denied reports the hybrid version of the 2022 Maverick pickup had been delayed due to the on-going chip shortage. The rumor is rooted in a document allegedly sent by Ford to its dealers and published by forum Maverick Truck Club. It provides no additional details about the issue, but the forum speculates the delay is linked to the chip shortage taking a toll on the industry.
The Tesla Model S Plaid beats any four-wheeled production vehicle. Edmunds wanted to see if a two-wheeled superbike could best the absurdly quick EV.
Just like the automotive industry, aerospace has its sights set on going electric — but flying with battery-powered engines is a tougher proposition than rolling. Wright is among the startups looking to change the math and make electrified flight possible at scales beyond small aircraft — and its 2-megawatt engine could power the first generation of large-scale electric passenger planes. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.
The plane was taxiing and had to be rerouted with passengers evacuated while authorities searched the plane.
The 14,000-pound brute can also churn out 290 hp and 3,000 ft lbs of torque.
Classic Chrysler coupe looking for a new road to concur.
A driver was hit in the face by a metal driveshaft that crashed into the windshield of his Tesla as he traveled on I-15.
The Navy helicopter crash that killed five sailors began when the main rotor hit the flight deck.
Carmakers are in a hurry to “fix” two electric car battery issues that buyers are concerned with more than anything else. One is the range and the second is charging anxiety. Drivers aren’t just worried about not having enough juice in the tank to get to their destination. They’re also concerned they’ll have to waste … The post This amazing electric car battery recharges in just 10 minutes appeared first on BGR.
It’s like owning a GTO with upgrades!
Pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 is out, and it’s notably up from last year. Plus, further details and pricing are also out for the new-for-2022 G80 Sport model. Packaging changes for the G80 lineup this year reveal that the only way to get the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is to spring for the new Sport model.
The driver slammed into a guardrail, and the car flipped and caught fire, police said.
Timothy Armstrong, 61, of Las Vegas, was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct on the flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City, police said.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS is on its way stateside, with 751 hp on tap if you're willing to pay for it. Here's what this super sedan will offer.