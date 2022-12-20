Is Technology One Limited's (ASX:TNE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Technology One's (ASX:TNE) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Technology One's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Technology One is:

37% = AU$89m ÷ AU$239m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.37 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Technology One's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

To begin with, Technology One has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 9.7% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 19% net income growth seen by Technology One over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Technology One's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 20% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Technology One fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Technology One Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 61% (or a retention ratio of 39%) for Technology One suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Technology One has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 56%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 35%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Technology One's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

