New technology provided to Butler County Sheriff’s Office to improve communication with Ohio BCI

New technology has been provided to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and the Adam Walsh Act.

The upgraded technology will help improve communication between the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), a spokesperson from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) was enacted to protect the public from convicted sex offenders by establishing a comprehensive national system for the registration of those offenders, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“This updated technology will allow us to continue to protect the public from these convicted offenders,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The information entered by the Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit will go directly into the OffenderWatch systems and allows law enforcement to track sexual and violent offenders.