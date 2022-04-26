New technology tackles drought in California
Millions of dollars in helicopter equipment, research and water conservation is being invested in California as leaders face the reality of a worsening drought.
Long-established sister city connections are an opportunity to help out Ukrainians with funds and supplies
Keith Papini said that he “learned the truth” following his wife's plea agreement and that she was still lying to their kids as recently as last month.
Readers comment on local housing plans, banning textbooks and the Walt Disney Co.
STORY: Grass is becoming a rare luxury in Chile's capitalLocation: Santiago, Chile A decade-long drought has forced the city to roll out emergency measures to limit water use and led authorities and landscapers to replace green plants with desert flora(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) HEAD OF GREEN AREAS IN THE CITY'S UP-MARKET DISTRICT OF PROVIDENCIA, VALENTINA VEGA, SAYING:"2021 was one of the driest years in Chile's history. Providencia has 730,000 square meters of green spaces, most of them with grass. The grass is one of the most water-consuming species, consuming around six liters per square meter. Most of these 730,000 square meters were composed of grass. We made a diagnosis, and many parts of these grass areas were ornamental and not functional."The local government plans to transform spaces alongside roads and highways from green spaces into sustainable gardens with plants that consume little water and use drip irrigation(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) HEAD OF GREEN AREAS IN THE CITY'S UP-MARKET DISTRICT OF PROVIDENCIA, VALENTINA VEGA, SAYING:"It saves almost 90% of water compared to a traditional landscaping system."
With the Bay Area locked into another year of drought, EDMUD officials consider monetary penalties for water overuse.
General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co will report first-quarter results this week in an environment that has become more hostile than executives projected when they last faced investors in January. The far-reaching economic impact of the war in Ukraine, grinding supply-chain disruptions, inflation and rising U.S. interest rates all pose a threat to forecasts made by the two Detroit automakers in January. GM projected in January it could improve wholesale deliveries by 25% to 30% over 2021, and predicted commodity and logistics costs would rise by $2.5 billion.
More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans have some immunity against the virus — either by vaccination or infection, or a combination of both. But there have been some rare cases in which certain unvaccinated people seem to have been able to dodge the virus despite being repeatedly exposed to it. This has raised the question of whether it is possible that some people are simply immune or resistant to COVID-19 without having had the virus or a vaccine. Yahoo News spoke with three experts about whether such resistance to COVID-19 exists and how it would work.
"I was 19, y’know — very dramatic, a lot of feeling."View Entire Post ›
“His finger tips and his impact was pretty much on every student that we had at the school this year,” a district official said.
GettyAs the pandemic rages on across the globe, scientists have started identifying a chilling pattern: An estimated one-third of people infected with COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms including strokes, headaches, and disturbed consciousness. In some brains, COVID causes molecular changes that mirror those seen in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, leading some scientists to believe that long COVID may be an atypical form of the memory-destroying disorder. There are also larger concern
Hadid stars in the campaign for her upcoming Frankies Bikinis collection, wearing a range of beachy swimwear with boots and sneakers.
Pope Francis has named Archbishop Laurent Ulrich to be the new head of the Roman Catholic Church in Paris, five months after the previous archbishop resigned over reports of a relationship with a woman. Laurent, 70, has been archbishop of the French city of Lille since 2008. Archbishop Michel Aupetit resigned in December.
An Indiana University student wants to create an All Lives Matter mural on East Kirkwood. The pending litigation has been moved to federal court.
Major General William T. Cooley, who was found guilty of forcibly kissing his sister-in-law, faces dismissal and up to seven years in prison.
The actor shared a video of his 11-year-old son Ben flying through the air while jumping between wooden boxes at an indoor adventure gym
The resort under construction near Cardinals' stadium in Glendale has a new owner, a new name and plans to nearly double the number of hotel rooms.
The Walmart Distribution Center that was the site of a massive fire northwest of Indianapolis in March is closing for good, CBS 4 in Indianapolis reported.
Musk, who finalized a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion on Monday, declared war on these automated accounts even before purchasing the social media platform in a tweet on Thursday.
Australia’s prime minister warned over the weekend that a Chinese naval base in the Solomon Islands would be a “red line” for his country. Days after the government in the Solomon Islands announced a new security agreement with China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in his country the news was a “shared concern”…
This is still an active investigation. Multiple police cars have blocked off the gas station.