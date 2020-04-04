Technology turbocharges China's access to health insurance amid coronavirus pandemic - for the price of a Starbucks coffee

Xiao Li was devastated when she was diagnosed last June with breast cancer. The cost of treatment, at 70,000 yuan (US$9,913) a year, is about 40 per cent more than what she and her husband bring home as factory workers in central China's Shaanxi province.

"I cried," the 35-year old mother of two said in an interview by email. "While cancer can be treated, the medical cost is just so high that my family simply could not afford it."

Thanks to Xiang Hu Bao, though, Xiao's medical bill was collectively paid by more than 104 million members of the so-called mutual health protection platform, a trailblazing hybrid product of technology and commerce in China's burgeoning sharing economy.

Members of Xiang Hu Bao pay nothing to enjoy up to 300,000 yuan of insurance-like coverage each for some 100 serious illnesses on the platform launched in October 2018, and split the bills whenever one goes for treatment.

In its first full year of operation in 2019, each member paid 29.17 yuan, less than the price of a cup of Starbucks coffee in Shanghai or a mid-sized Big Mac in London. This year, the operator Ant Financial Services has capped the cost at 188 yuan per head, and provides free Covid-19 coverage for up to 100,000 yuan.

Ant Financial, which also runs the nation's biggest online payment system known as Alipay, is an associate of Alibaba Group Holding, the owner of South China Morning Post.

As a peer-to-peer business model, mutual-aid insurance platforms have now grown into a mini industry on its own, with more than a dozen companies corralling an estimated about 300 million members " approaching the entire population of the US.

Among them are Waterdrop, a venture backed by Tencent Holdings with 109.3 million members and Ehuzhu, part of Nasdaq-listed Fanhua Inc with 3.4 million members. The 360Huzhu platform by Qihoo360 has 2 million users.

The growth in insurtech " as the use of technology to enhance insurance is dubbed " is disrupting the health care industry in the world's most-populous nation, which rang up 5.16 trillion yuan (US$727 billion) in medical bills in 2017, according to government data.

"The newly emerged mutual-aid platforms are going to disrupt the health insurance industry in a big way," said Kenrick Chung, general manager of employee benefits at Realife Insurance Brokers. "These new players offer a protection like an insurance policy while it is much cheaper and does not require the member to pay upfront fee or to do any medical check ups."

Four decades after China embarked on the road of market economic reforms, the cradle-to-grave social welfare infrastructure has been mostly replaced with private-sector and for-profit companies. The insurance industry has blossomed from a single state-controlled insurer into a market of 90 life insurers, and 82 general insurers.

Even foreign insurers and reinsurers have entered China since the country's World Trade Organisation (WTO) membership in 2001 with joint ventures.

Still, private insurers covered only 3.6 per cent of medical bills in China in 2015, a drop in the bucket compared with 3 per cent in Germany and 5.5 per cent in the UK, according to the World Health Organisation. The level in the US was 39.6 per cent.

Sales of health insurance policies in China rose by about 30 per cent to 706.6 billion yuan last year, according to government data. By 2025, the size should reach 2 trillion yuan, according to a report by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and 12 government departments.

Against these numbers, privately-run health insurers are expected to enhance their role the coming years, according to Anthony Wu Ting-yuk, a member of the State Council's Medical Reform Leadership Advisory Commission, who helps advise the Chinese government's cabinet on health care reforms.