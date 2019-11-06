How Technovator International Limited (HKG:1206) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility

If you're interested in Technovator International Limited (HKG:1206), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from 1206's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.55, we can surmise that the Technovator International share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Technovator International are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Technovator International's revenue and earnings in the image below.

SEHK:1206 Income Statement, November 6th 2019 More

Could 1206's size cause it to be more volatile?

Technovator International is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$493m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Technovator International has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 1206 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Technovator International’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

