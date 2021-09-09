Tech's double-edged sword in the job market

Technology that automates recruiting and hiring can be partly to blame for the current labor shortage, according to a new Harvard Business School and Accenture study.

Driving the news: More than 90% of employers in the U.S., U.K, and Germany surveyed said that they use automated systems to filter or rank candidates first. Those systems often eliminate candidates that could be a good fit for jobs with training, but whose resumes don’t precisely match the pre-set criteria.

Why it matters: Some prospective employees that companies desperately need are being excluded before they even get a chance to be considered.

State of play: Automation came about during the 1980s and ’90s to expand labor pools, leading to “a deluge of applicants” that has reached an average of 250 applicants per corporate job posting.

As a result, companies have relied on more automated systems to help filter through all the submissions.

Yes, but: “[M]ost companies’ hiring systems yield results as if they were designed to prevent hidden workers’ applications from advancing," the study’s authors conclude.

Instead, those systems facilitate the traditional "checks-all-boxes" hires, they said.

The vast majority (88%) of survey respondents said that they believe qualified candidates for high-skilled jobs are eliminated because those applying don’t match job descriptions exactly, while close to all (94%) said qualified middle-skill workers get eliminated.

The big picture: When pools of applicants grow with fewer of them moving on, it reinforces an employer’s perception that there are not enough qualified applicants — leading companies to rely on these technologies even more.

“The cycle builds on itself,” the authors write.

