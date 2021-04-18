TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of TechTarget (NAS:TTGT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $75 per share and the market cap of $2.1 billion, TechTarget stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for TechTarget is shown in the chart below.


TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because TechTarget is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. TechTarget has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.45, which which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of TechTarget is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of TechTarget is fair. This is the debt and cash of TechTarget over the past years:

TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. TechTarget has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $148.4 million and earnings of $0.61 a share. Its operating margin is 15.38%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of TechTarget is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of TechTarget over the past years:

TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of TechTarget is 10.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 25%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, TechTarget's ROIC was 8.69, while its WACC came in at 6.80. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of TechTarget is shown below:

TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued
TechTarget Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, The stock of TechTarget (NAS:TTGT, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Interactive Media industry. To learn more about TechTarget stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • Florida nurse facing charges over threats to kill Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps, from Miami, allegedly shared the death threats with her husband who is serving time in jail

  • Scottish Tories propose reopening of decades-old train lines to boost economy

    Rail routes that have been closed for decades would be resurrected under Tory proposals to boost Scotland’s transport network. Under the plan, set to be included in the party manifesto, reviews would be launched into lines that were shut under the Beeching cuts of the 1960s and reopened if it was found doing so would make economic sense. The line between Perth and Edinburgh would be one of those that could be rejuvenated under the plan with the Buchan to Formartine line, in the north east, another contender. It follows the reopening of the Borders railway, which closed in 1969 and reopened in 2015, and has been widely seen as a success. The infrastructure plan would also see upgrades to Scotland’s road network, including the dualling of the A1 and expansion of the M8. "We would review closed rail lines and stations and reopen those which would support local growth,” Mr Ross said. “"Many iconic railways were shut down during the Beeching cuts of the 1960s - we would review which should be reopened.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • Brazil’s COVID Patients Tied to Beds and Ventilated Without Sedatives

    MIGUEL SCHINCARIOLDoctors in hard-hit Brazil have resorted to tying COVID-19 patients to their hospital beds before ramming ventilators down their throats since they no longer have enough sedatives, according to doctors in Rio de Janeiro. “I never thought that I would be living through something like this after 20 years working in intensive care,” Aureo do Carmo Filho told Reuters. “Using mechanical restraints without sedatives is bad practice... the patient is submitted to a form of torture.”In hospitals where they do still have sedatives, health workers have resorted to diluting them to make supplies go further or using muscle relaxants to calm patients down while they are intubated. “They are awake, without sedatives, and they pop up, with their hands tied to the bed and begging us not to let them die,” one nurse said.The horrific admissions come on the heels of Doctors Without Borders naming Brazil’s response to the pandemic a “humanitarian catastrophe” that is likely to only get worse in the coming weeks. “I have to be very clear in this: the Brazilian authorities’ negligence is costing lives,” MSF international president Christos Christou said Thursday after Brazil’s death toll rose to 362,000.MSF general director Meinie Nicolai directly blamed Brazil’s right-wing leader Jair Bolsonaro, who, like former U.S. president Donald Trump, downplayed the pandemic and his own bout with COVID-19, causing many to take deadly risks by not believing the virus is as dangerous or as contagious as science proves it is.“There is no coordination in the response. There is no real acknowledgment of the severity of the disease. Science is put aside. Fake news is being distributed and health care workers are left on their own,” Nicolai said. “The government is failing the Brazilian people. All Brazilians can tell you that they have people around them that have been buried or intubated in places where there are no drugs and no oxygen. That is unacceptable.”The lack of medical supplies is coupled with resistance by government officials to even recognize the severity of the problem. The P1 variant first identified in Brazil has caused international concern and is now thought to be mutating. France blocked all flights from the country and other countries are now advising against all but essential travel to the beleaguered South American nation.The lack of proper medical supplies is now coupled with a disastrous vaccine rollout built on both denial and corruption. Just 12 percent of Brazil’s population has received a first dose of the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, which Chinese officials recently admitted is not very effective against stopping people from becoming severely sick.Earlier in the week, federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima opened an investigation after reports emerged that rogue health workers were exchanging doses of the less-than-effective Chinese vaccine, which is primarily what is currently being offered in the country, for illegally mined gold. An advocate for the indigenous tribes that own the land where the gold is mined said health workers were vaccinating clandestine miners under the cover of nightfall, according to Reuters. “The Yanomami have long complained that materials and medicines intended for indigenous health are being diverted to wildcat miners,” the local leader said in a letter seen by Reuters.More Brazilians are dying every day than anywhere else in the world, with the country logging 3,560 deaths on Thursday alone. Brazil’s health ministry is currently in talks with Spain and other countries to try to get needed supplies to the overwhelmed hospitals. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro continues to fight against regional governments that have tried to mandate masks or institute lockdowns.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nemechek outruns boss to win NASCAR truck race at Richmond

    John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. Nemechek, already the series points leader, gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series but deprived Busch of a victory at the only track where he hasn't won in the Truck Series. Busch also was trying to become the only driver to win in all three of NASCAR's top series on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

  • 11 movies you need to watch before the 2021 Oscars

    We recommend you be sure to watch "Minari," "Sound of Metal," "Promising Young Woman," and "Nomadland" before Oscar night.

  • Simon & Schuster won’t distribute book by police officer involved in Breonna Taylor fatal shooting

    Post Hill Press, a small conservative publishing house, is set to release a book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly about the fatal incident

  • Nasa chooses SpaceX to build Moon lander

    SpaceX will build a lander that the US space agency will use to return humans to the Moon this decade.

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Lauren Boebert says adding Supreme Court judges is an 'act of political terrorism'

    Boebert was criticizing a move by House Democrats to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices.

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says

  • Judge blocks arrest of journalists covering Minnesota protests amid reports journalists rounded up

    Federal judge notes journalists were struck by projectiles, pepper-sprayed, and grabbed

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • SNP accused of trying to ‘deceive’ Scots into independence with manifesto giveaways

    Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of trying to con Scots into backing a new independence referendum with a series of unaffordable election giveaways. ” ’ The Scottish Tories claimed that the Scottish budget would need to at least double if all of the policies and aspirations included in the SNP manifesto were to be implemented. The spending splurge promised by Ms Sturgeon includes free bikes for poorer children, an end to NHS dentistry charges, free bus travel for young people and a laptop or tablet for every school pupil. The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has raised a series of doubts about the affordability of the party’s manifesto commitments, warning that “tricky trade-offs” would be required. The impartial analysis by the thinktank found that Nicola Sturgeon’s array of spending promises would have a "significant net cost”, and said it was “disappointing” that the manifesto does not provide information about what the “significant pledges” would cost. Separate costings by the Scottish Conservatives found that the SNP’s spending plans totalled £95 billion in a single year, although that figure includes policies that the nationalists have accepted could not be delivered with Holyrood's existing powers.

  • Panthers miss chance with OT loss in Tampa, but prove they belong. ‘We were better team’

    “We were the better team 5-on-5,” new defenseman Brandon Montour said after the Florida Panthers’ overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Times Square AK-47 Suspect Had Just Lost His Dad in a Police Shootout

    via YouTube/CBS New YorkThe father of the Ohio teen arrested Friday with an AK-47-style assault rifle in the Times Square subway station was killed in a shootout with cops last month after fleeing in his car the wrong way down a busy interstate, police sources told the New York Post and NBC News.Details about the father of Saadiq Teague have come out as questions swirl about what the 18-year-old was doing in New York City and why he was carrying a weapon. Police have so far released scant details about the young man’s plans or his possible motivation, pending further investigation.At the beginning of March, Columbus police tried to arrest Andrew Teague, Saadiq’s father, on a warrant for felonious assault. According to court documents cited at the time by local NBC affiliate WCMH, Teague was wanted over a Feb. 2 incident in which he allegedly fired more than a dozen shots at his brother.Around 3 p.m. on March 5, Columbus police officers tried to pull Teague over in his car, but he attempted to outrun them. After supervisors instructed the officers to call off the pursuit, a Columbus PD helicopter tracked Teague for more than an hour. When a sheriff’s deputy pulled up behind Teague, who was stopped, he made a U-turn and pulled onto I-287, driving against the flow of traffic at speeds up to 85 mph. A few minutes later, Teague smashed head-on into a car, careening into two other vehicles before finally coming to a stop.“My adrenaline was rushing so badly,” one of the drivers, Jeffrey Scales, told WSYX. “My first instinct was to get out of the car before it exploded...I actually couldn't get out of the front door. It peeled the side of my car back, so I had to climb out the back seat.”Scales and the people in the other two vehicles did not suffer life-threatening injuries.At that point, Teague bailed out of his own car, leading officers on a foot chase down the shoulder of the interstate. Cops said they opened fire when Teague crouched down as if he was about to start shooting at them. He was pronounced dead a short time later.A weapon was recovered at the scene that is believed to have been in Teague’s possession, Chief Deputy Jim Gilbert of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference at the time.Teague was on parole at the time, a cousin told the Post, saying his parole officer had driven him “ to the edge.” “He kind of went out the only way he could,” the cousin said.Less than six weeks after Teague’s death, his teenage son would make headlines for his own run-in with the law.Saadiq Teague was arrested April 16 around 12:30 p.m. by NYPD transit officers on patrol in the Times Square subway station after spotting him with an AK-47. Cops said Teague was sitting quietly, charging his cell phone, with the rifle beside him.Although the rifle was unloaded, authorities said Teague had a fully loaded magazine in his backpack along with a gas mask they later conceded may have been part of a bong found in the teen’s hotel room. Teague reportedly told police he thought it was legal to carry an unloaded weapon in New York City if the ammunition was stored separately. Teague was visiting the city with a friend, according to police. Video posted on the young man’s Instagram page showed him strolling around the city with the AK sticking out of his backpack. Other clips appeared to show Teague and another person harassing sleeping subway riders, slapping one and throwing water on another.“This story could’ve had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted after Saadiq Teague’s arrest.Saadiq’s story certainly had a happier ending than his father’s, who was known to family and friends as Drew.“As we reflect on Andrew and his life, you realize that every relation was one of uniqueness,” read an obituary posted on a funeral page for Andrew Teague. “He apparently had this hidden gift of making people feel that they alone filled his heart, not realizing that there were many special areas in his heart just for each one of us...Andrew was full of life and spoke excitedly about erecting family owned businesses. He spoke of mentoring and reentry programs as well as graphic art and printing. All in the name of family. Unfortunately this misfortune has taken him out the plan physically, but not out the plan itself.”An online fundraiser launched by Teague’s family to help pay for funeral expenses fell short of its $5,000 goal, collecting just $475.“We are all devastated by the loss of Drew and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service,” the GoFundMe campaign explained. “We want to give Drew the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.