Was Techtronic Industries Company Limited’s (HKG:669) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s?

In this article, I will take a look at Techtronic Industries Company Limited’s (HKG:669) most recent earnings update (30 June 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, along with how the rest of 669’s industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company’s trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Check out our latest analysis for Techtronic Industries

Did 669 beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

669’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of US$521m has jumped 19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 16%, indicating the rate at which 669 is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at if it is solely due to industry tailwinds, or if Techtronic Industries has seen some company-specific growth.

SEHK:669 Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Techtronic Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.0% exceeds the HK Consumer Durables industry of 6.0%, indicating Techtronic Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Techtronic Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 14% to 16%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 66% to 34% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Techtronic Industries’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Techtronic Industries to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 669’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 669’s outlook. Financial Health: Are 669’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



