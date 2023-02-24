Techtronic Shares Rise After Denying Short Seller’s Allegations

(Bloomberg) -- Techtronic Industries Co. jumped Friday after denying allegations by an obscure short-seller that questioned the Hong Kong-listed firm’s accounting methods.

Shares of the power-tool maker rose as much as 8.1% in early trading, after Thursday’s 19% decline, the biggest since 2008. The rebound came after a report from little-known Jehoshaphat Research wiped out about $4 billion in Techtronic’s market value. Trading in the stock was suspended mid Thursday afternoon.

In a 60-page report, Jehoshaphat alleged that Techtronic has been “inflating its profits dramatically for over a decade with manipulative accounting.” Techtronic responded by saying it “vigorously denies all the allegations” and “reserves rights to take legal actions against Jehoshaphat.”

The rebound came after a chorus of analysts who appear to be looking beyond the short-seller report and instead touting Thursday’s selloff as an opportunity to bargain hunt. Techtronic has clear drivers for increasing its profit margins, some analysts say. The stock has 18 buys recommendations, with just one hold and no sells.

“We think this presents a buying opportunity, given lower valuation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Alice Cai wrote in a report. “TTI will post 2022 results on March 1, in which management will give more color to defend against the key arguments in the report.”

Techtronic is Jehoshaphat’s biggest target in terms of market capitalization and the first in Asia. The anonymously operated firm, which claims it specializes in “forensic research on companies that are publicly traded,” didn’t reply to an email seeking comment. It has no address or phone number on its website, while its Twitter account has little more than 3,000 followers.

Techtronic, which has been listed since 1990, counts US-based Home Depot Inc. as its largest client and produces equipment such as drills, lawnmowers and vacuum cleaners under brands including Milwaukee, AEG, Ryobi and Homelite. Founded by German billionaire Horst Julius Pudwill, it reported net income of $578 million for the first half of 2022, a 10% increase year-on-year.

