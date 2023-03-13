Tecnoglass Hikes Dividend By 20%

Motley Fool

In light of the pessimistic messaging from its management and the low expectations that professional analysts have for it over the next couple of years, shareholders now face the prospect of the company's potential collapse. The crux of Novavax's problem is that its coronavirus vaccines were approved too late to gain a significant share of the global market, which competitors like Pfizer and Moderna cornered quite rapidly thanks to favorable receptions from regulators and sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet demand on a reasonable timetable. Due to a series of mishaps with its manufacturing operations, Novavax's Nuvaxovid jab didn't get an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration until mid-July 2022 -- almost two years later than Pfizer's vaccine got its EUA in October 2020.