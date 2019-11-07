Is Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tecnoglass's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Tecnoglass had US$261.7m of debt, an increase on US$231.9m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$50.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$211.7m.

How Strong Is Tecnoglass's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tecnoglass had liabilities of US$138.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$260.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$50.0m in cash and US$170.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$178.3m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Tecnoglass is worth US$398.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Tecnoglass's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.5 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 2.8 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. It is well worth noting that Tecnoglass's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 56% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tecnoglass can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Tecnoglass saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.