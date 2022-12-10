Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.075

The board of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.075 per share on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Tecnoglass' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Tecnoglass' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 55.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.9%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Tecnoglass' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the annual payment back then was $0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.30. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 8.2% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's encouraging to see that Tecnoglass has been growing its earnings per share at 66% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Tecnoglass Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tecnoglass that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

