Tecnomar’s Sculptural New 130-Foot Superyacht Is Like a Floating Supercar

After releasing a Lamborghini day boat early last year, Tecnomar has decided to design another superyacht inspired by the lines of a supercar.

The Italian builder, which is part of the Italian Sea Group, has just unveiled a new model known as the EVO 130 Hard Top that takes cues from automotive design. Penned by the Italian Sea Group’s Gian Marco Campanino, the 130-footer will be forged from aluminum and has a sleek exterior akin to its Raging Bull brethren.

“Her design is the expression of the brand’s DNA at its best—sportiness with an ultra-modern style,” Campanino said in a statement. “It was inspired by the automotive world; sculptural body lines and fluidity.”

The Tecnomar EVO 130 was penned by the Italian Sea Group's Gian Marco Campanino.

Details (and images) regarding the interior are decidedly scant, but the new EVO 130 will be able to accommodate up to 12 guests across a dedicated owner’s cabin and five generous doubles, along with seven crew. Campanino has also confirmed that the stylish décor will feature rich leathers and hardwearing upholstery, as well as built-in ergonomic furniture.

As for amenities, the superyacht comes complete with an expansive sun lounge forward on the main deck and a large beach club and tender garage to the aft. Designed for entertaining, she also sports a shaded terrace and bar that flows seamlessly from the dining and living room.

The sleek and speedy 130-footer can reach 19 knots at full tilt.

Just like a supercar, you can expect a good amount of grunt, too. The EVO 130 is fitted with two gutsy 1,800 hp V-12 diesel engines that give the yacht an estimated top speed of 19 knots and a cruising speed of 17 knots. She also has a range of approximately 2,000 nautical miles.

As its moniker implies, the EVO 130 is the successor to the popular EVO 120. Tecnomar has launched four of these smaller, 120-foot models to date, with the latest hitting the seas in December 2021.

