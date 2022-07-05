Tecom’s 8% Drop in Dubai Signals Slowing Demand for Gulf IPOs

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Tecom Group fell about 8% in its Dubai trading debut, the latest sign of waning investor appetite for new share sales in the Middle East.

The stock slumped to 2.45 dirhams at 11:10 am local time, after opening at its 2.67 dirhams offer price. The IPO was priced at the top end of the range, raising $454 million.

While the Middle East had so far been a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy market for new share sales, Tecom’s muted open adds to signs that demand for risky assets has tapered. Saudi Arabia’s Al Othaim family on Sunday scrapped plans to sell shares in its malls business and developer Retal Urban Development Co. posted a tepid debut last week.

Investors snapped up all shares in Tecom hours after the firm opened books. But despite being covered 21 times, the IPO proved less popular than some recent listings -- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority was 37 times oversubscribed, excluding cornerstone and strategic investors, while specialty plastics maker Borouge’s IPO was about 42 times oversubscribed. Tecom’s drop compares to a 20% surge in DEWA shares on their debut.

Tecom is the second of 10 planned privatizations in Dubai as part of the city’s plans to bolster its capital markets. Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s $6.1 billion share sale was the first, and Bloomberg News has reported that a float of the city’s road-toll system is set to follow after the summer. Supermarket operator Union Coop is also planning to list shares later this month.

Tecom houses more than 7,500 companies and 10 large business complexes including Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City. Its customers include Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook. The listing comes as Dubai’s property values have surged, with increases topping those of every other major city last year, according to Knight Frank.

Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG were the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO.

