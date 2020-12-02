Tecsys Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

33% growth in recurring revenue drives seventh consecutive quarter of record revenue

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended October 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • SaaS Revenue in Q2 2021 increased 142% to $5.1 million, up from $2.1 million in Q2 2020.

  • Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $13.4 million in Q2 2021, up from $10.1 million in Q2 2020. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARRi) at October 31, 2020 was up 26% to $50.9 million compared to $40.5 million at October 31, 2019 and up 3.9% sequentially from July 31, 2020 on a constant currency basis.

  • During Q2 2021, SaaS subscription bookingsi (measured on an ARRi basis) were $2.7 million, a 15% increase over $2.4 million reported in Q2 2020.

  • Professional services revenue was up 16% to $11.8 million in Q2 2021 compared to $10.2 million in Q2 2020. Professional services bookingsi were up 19% to $11.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to $9.7 million in the same period last year.

  • Total revenue was a record $30.7 million, 18% higher than $26.0 million reported for Q2 2020.

  • Gross margin was 52% compared to 50% in the prior year quarter. Total gross profit increased to $16.0 million, up 23% from $13.1 million in Q2 2020.

  • Operating expenses increased to $12.6 million, higher by $1.8 million or 16% compared to $10.8 million in Q2 fiscal 2020 with continuing investment in sales and marketing as well as research and development.

  • Profit from operations in Q2 2021 was $3.5 million, compared to $2.2 million in Q2 2020.

  • Profit was $2.1 million or $0.14 per share on a fully diluted basis in Q2 2021 compared to a profit of $1.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in fiscal 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDAi was a record $4.8 million in Q2 2021, up 31% compared to $3.7 million reported in Q2 2020.

"Our performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represents a continuation of positive business momentum that we have been experiencing," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys Inc. "This is our seventh straight quarter reporting record revenue. The pandemic has had minimal negative effect on our business and solid growth in our pipeline bodes well for our financial performance for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and beyond. Our trailing twelve month SaaS bookings are up 159% compared to prior trailing twelve to a large extent driven by an explosion of business coming from our customer base. Finally, volume on our distributed order management platform was up 140% for the black Friday period compared to last year."

Mark Bentler, chief financial officer of Tecsys Inc., added, "SaaS revenue continues to be our fastest growing revenue stream and in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 represented 38% of total cloud, maintenance and subscription revenues, up from 21% in the prior year period. We continue to see strong demand and the transition to SaaS continues with 81% of our product bookings coming from SaaS in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to 75% for the same period last year. While we continue to see some demand for perpetual licenses, the longer term trend toward SaaS appears solid."

Results from operations











Trailing 12


Trailing 12


3 months ended


3 months ended


6 months ended


6 months ended



months ended


months ended


October 31,
2020


October 31,
2019


October 31,
2020


October 31,
2019



October 31,
2020


October 31,
2019















Total Revenue

$

30 694

$

26 008

$

58 785

$

50 258


$

113 382

$

92 241

Cloud, Maintenance and
Subscription Revenue


13 432


10 063


25 685


19 845



46 898


37 300

Gross Profit


16 010


13 055


29 500


24 588



55 230


44 935

Gross Margin %


52%


50%


50%


49%



49%


49%

Operating Expenses


12 558


10 839


24 080


21 869



47 821


44 740

Op. Ex. As % of Revenue


41%


42%


41%


44%



42%


49%

Profit from Operations


3 452


2 216


5 420


2 719



7 409


195

Adjusted EBITDA


4 830


3 677


8 339


5 672



12 938


6 258

EPS basic and diluted


0.14


0.11


0.23


0.09



0.32


(0.02)















License Bookings


1 904


1 413


2 365


1 806



5 277


4 639

SAAS ARR Bookings


2 692


2 350


5 062


2 730



11 090


4 275















Annual Recurring Revenue


50 873


40 499


50 873


40 499



50 873


40 499

Professional Services Backlog


38 746


22 142


38 746


22 142



38 746


22 142

Year-to-date performance for first half of fiscal 2021
Highlights:

  • SaaS revenue in the first half of fiscal 2021 increased 133% to $9.0 million, up from $3.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.

  • Cloud, maintenance and subscription revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $25.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2021, up from $19.8 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by SaaS.

  • SaaS subscription bookingsi increased 85% to $5.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $2.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2020.

  • Professional services revenue was up 15% to $23.0 million the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $19.9 million in the prior year period. Professional services bookings were up 50% to $25.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 compared to $17.1 million in the same period last year.

  • Revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $58.8 million, up 17% from $50.3 million reported in the previous fiscal year period.

  • Total gross profit increased to $29.5 million, up $4.9 million or 20% in the first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to $24.6 million in the same prior year period.

  • Total gross profit margin increased slightly to 50% compared to 49% reported for the first half of fiscal 2020.

  • Net profit for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $3.3 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a profit $1.1 million or $0.09 per share, for the same period in fiscal 2020.

  • Adjusted EBITDAii for the first six months of fiscal 2021 was $8.3 million, up 47% compared to $5.7 million reported for the same period in fiscal 2020.

On December 2nd, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share payable on January 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2020.

Pursuant to the Canadian Income Tax Act, dividends paid by the Company to Canadian residents are considered to be "eligible" dividends.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call
Date: December 3, 2020
Time: 8:30am EST
Phone number: (800) 931 6427 or (416) 981 0157
The call can be replayed until December 10, 2020 by calling:
(800) 558 5253 or (416) 626 4100 (access code: 21972640)

About Tecsys
Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2020. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.







i

See Key Performance Indicators in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2021 Financial Statements.

ii

See Non-IFRS Performance Measures in Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Q2 2021 Financial Staements.

Non-IFRS Measures
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The terms and definitions of the non-GAAP measure used in this MD&A and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are provided below. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation.

EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment on contingent consideration earnout and restructuring costs. The Company believes that these measures are commonly used by investors and analysts to measure a company's performance, its ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations, or as a common valuation measurement.

The EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculation for three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and October 31, 2019 derived from IFRS measures in the Company's Consolidated financial statements, is as follows:







Three months
ended October
31, 2020

Three months
ended October
31, 2019

Six months
ended October
31, 2020

Six months
ended October
31, 2019

Profit for the period

$ 2,086

$ 1,404

$ 3,321

$ 1,137

Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment and
right-of-use assets

526

480

1,059

957

Amortization of deferred development costs

58

151

161

313

Amortization of other intangible assets

426

325

834

738

Interest expense

195

290

471

571

Interest income

(63)

(18)

(113)

(46)

Income taxes

1,235

529

1,970

878

EBITDA

$ 4,463

$ 3,161

$ 7,703

$ 4,548

Adjustments for:





Stock based compensation

367

345

636

533

Restructuring costs

-

-

-

420

Fair value adjustment on contingent
consideration earnout – Tecsys A/S

-

171

-

171

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,830

$ 3,677

$ 8,339

$ 5,672

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at October 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)





October 31, 2020

April 30, 2020

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,463

$ 27,528

Short-term investments

20,058

10,000

Accounts receivable

23,466

18,434

Work in progress

1,383

837

Other receivables

2,510

1,633

Tax credits

6,260

4,162

Inventory

658

634

Prepaid expenses

4,385

3,778

Total current assets

69,183

67,006

Non-current assets



Other long-term receivables

322

350

Tax credits

4,854

4,624

Property and equipment

2,777

2,823

Right-of-use assets

7,757

8,234

Contract acquisition costs

2,673

2,324

Deferred development costs

1,103

1,103

Other intangible assets

13,308

13,401

Goodwill

17,738

17,540

Deferred tax assets

7,024

7,028

Total non-current assets

57,556

57,427




Total assets

$ 126,739

$ 124,433

Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 18,345

$ 19,933

Deferred revenue

19,762

16,163

Current portion of long-term debt

1,231

1,231

Other current liabilities

2,646

4,670

Lease obligations

905

922

Total current liabilities

42,889

42,919

Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt

9,000

9,600

Deferred tax liabilities

1,686

1,638

Lease obligations

8,720

9,157

Total non-current liabilities

19,406

20,395

Total liabilities

62,295

63,314




Equity



Share capital

40,960

40,901

Contributed surplus

11,577

10,964

Retained earnings

10,429

8,838

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,478

416

Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company

64,444

61,119




Total liabilities and equity

$ 126,739

$ 124,433

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)









Three months
ended
October 31,
2020

Three months
ended
October 31,
2019

Six months
ended
October 31,
2020

Six months
ended
October 31,
2019


Revenue:






Proprietary products

$ 1,918

$ 1,726

$ 2,562

$ 2,170

Third-party products

3,515

3,592

7,497

7,244

Cloud, maintenance and subscription

13,432

10,063

25,685

19,845

Professional services

11,788

10,169

22,980

19,911

Reimbursable expenses

41

458

61

1,088

Total revenue

30,694

26,008

58,785

50,258


Cost of revenue





Products

2,845

2,795

6,087

5,757

Services

11,798

9,700

23,137

18,825

Reimbursable expenses

41

458

61

1,088

Total cost of revenue

14,684

12,953

29,285

25,670

Gross profit

16,010

13,055

29,500

24,588

Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing

5,265

4,807

10,262

9,315

General and administration

2,895

2,437

5,321

4,821

Research and development, net of tax credits

4,398

3,595

8,497

7,313

Restructuring costs

-

-

-

420

Total operating expenses

12,558

10,839

24,080

21,869






Profit from operations

3,452

2,216

5,420

2,719

Net finance costs


131

283

129

704

Profit before income taxes

3,321

1,933

5,291

2,015

Income tax expense


1,235

529

1,970

878

Profit attributable to the owners of the Company

$ 2,086

$ 1,404

$ 3,321

$ 1,137

Other comprehensive income:






Effective portion of changes in fair value on designated
revenue hedges


(455)

(18)

654

118

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations


(145)

53

408

(304)

Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the Company

$ 1,486

$ 1,439

$ 4,383

$ 951

Basic and diluted earnings per common share


$ 0.14

$ 0.11

$ 0.23

$ 0.09






Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three and six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months
ended
October 31,
2020

Three months
ended
October 31,
2019

Six months
ended
October 31,
2020

Six months
ended
October 31,
2019






Cash flows from operating activities:





Profit for the period

$ 2,086

$ 1,404

$ 3,321

$ 1,137

Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use-assets

526

480

1,059

957

Amortization of deferred development costs

58

151

161

313

Amortization of other intangible assets

426

325

834

738

Net finance costs

131

283

129

704

Unrealized foreign exchange and other

(233)

(333)

(472)

(585)

Non-refundable tax credits

(361)

(510)

(670)

(746)

Stock-based compensation

367

345

636

533

Income taxes

1,120

207

1,844

556

Net cash from operating activities excluding changes in non-cash
working capital items related to operations





4,120

2,352

6,842

3,607

Accounts receivable

(6,038)

(3,066)

(4,963)

(1,310)

Work in progress

(234)

191

(541)

330

Other receivables

138

253

(78)

(461)

Tax credits

(903)

(347)

(1,658)

(1,038)

Inventory

(61)

(177)

(20)

(163)

Prepaid expenses

183

(313)

(606)

(497)

Contract acquisition costs

(154)

(108)

(349)

(357)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

902

1,815

(2,908)

433

Deferred revenue

1,609

847

3,578

384

Changes in non-cash working capital items related to operations

(4,558)

(905)

(7,545)

(2,679)






Net cash (used in) from operating activities

(438)

1,447

(703)

928

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt

(300)

(236)

(600)

(472)

Payment of lease obligations

(234)

(243)

(487)

(485)

Payment of dividends

(1,730)

(1,439)

(1,730)

(1,439)

Payment of acquired tax liability

(2,191)

-

(2,191)

-

Common shares issued on exercise of stock options

36

-

36

-

Interest paid

(151)

(248)

(319)

(489)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,570)

(2,166)

(5,291)

(2,885)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:





Purchase of short-term investments

-

-

(10,000)

-

Interest received

63

17

113

46

Acquisitions of property and equipment

(454)

(232)

(503)

(359)

Acquisitions of other intangible assets

(16)

(72)

(521)

(135)

Deferred development costs

(54)

(189)

(160)

(355)

Net cash used in investing activities

(461)

(476)

(11,071)

(803)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(5,469)

(1,195)

(17,065)

(2,760)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

15,932

13,348

27,528

14,913

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 10,463

$ 12,153

$ 10,463

$ 12,153






Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Six months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)



Share capital







Number

Amount

Contributed
surplus

Accumulated
other com-
prehensive
income (loss)

Retained
earnings

Total










Balance, April 30, 2020


14,416,543

40,901

10,964

416

8,838

61,119

Profit for the period


-

-

-

-

3,321

3,321









Other comprehensive
income for the
period:
Effective portion
of changes in fair
value on designated
revenue hedges


-

-

-

654

-

654

Exchange difference
 on translation of
 foreign operations


-

-

-

408

-

408

Total comprehensive
income for the period


-

-

-

1,062

3,321

4,383

Stock-based
Compensation


-

-

636

-

-

636

Dividends to equity

owners


-

-

-

-

(1,730)

(1,730)

Share options exercised


2,500

59

(23)

-

-

36

Total transactions with
owners of the Company


2,500

59

613

-

(1,730)

(1,058)









Balance, October 31, 2020


14,419,043

$ 40,960

$ 11,577

$ 1,478

$ 10,429

$ 64,444









Balance, April 30, 2019


13,082,376

$ 19,144

$ 9,943

$ (207)

$ 9,501

$ 38,381

Profit for the period


-

-

-


1,137

1,137

Other comprehensive
income (loss) for the
period:








Effective portion
of changes in fair
value on designated








revenue hedges


-

-

-

118

-

118

Exchange difference
on translation of
foreign operations


-

-

-

(304)

-

(304)

Totalcomprehensive
income (loss) for the
period


-

-

-

(186)

1,137

951

Stock-based
 Compensation


-

-

533

-

-

533

Dividends to equity
 owners


-

-

-

-

(1,439)

(1,439)

Total transactions with
owners of the Company


-

-

533

-

(1,439)

(906)









Balance, October 31, 2019


13,082,376

$ 19,144

$ 10,476

$ (393)

$ 9,199

$ 38,426

