Tecumseh expands common areas of social district to support restaurant business

TECUMSEH — More businesses are now eligible to participate in Tecumseh's downtown social district.

The city has been notified by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs that the expanded boundaries for Tecumseh's common areas within its existing social district have been approved.

The expanded commons areas will allow for additional qualified, licensed businesses to use the social district and apply for the state's district permits.

Areas that have been added tor Tecumseh's downtown social district are marked by blue lines. The magenta lines show the social district commons area. The yellow, dashed line shows the Downtown Development Authority boundary.

The city is in the process of installing permanent signs at the boundaries of the district.

The use and opening of the social district still require an application by qualified, licensed businesses for specific dates and times.

To support local restaurants, microbreweries, bars and similar food service businesses, the city established a permitting process for an outdoor social district and commons areas. Commons areas are intended to allow for outdoor dining and alcoholic beverage consumption on city and private properties that are adjacent to or near business establishments with existing liquor licenses or qualified licensees.

“The expansion of the common areas has been positive. The recent expansion of the common areas was implemented due to the requests from qualified, licensed businesses and the desire from downtown businesses for the continuation of the social district,” Tecumseh Economic Development Director Kelly Jo Gilmore said.

Tecumseh Economic Development Director Kelly Jo Gilmore

To minimize the impact to non-participating businesses, parking lots and parking spaces will only be closed on dates authorized by the city. These dates must be established at least six weeks prior to an event date to give ample notification time of any parking lot closures.

The hours of operation for Tecumseh's social district are no earlier than 10 a.m., and all food and beverage service must discontinue no later than 11 p.m.

“The establishment of social districts increases foot traffic and provides greater exposure to dining and retail establishments,” Gilmore said. “Tecumseh's block parties have been very well attended and overwhelmingly supported by the community. The city has not experienced any police-related issues since the opening of the district.”

The first downtown block party, sponsored by Stimpson and Associates, will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9. A partial closure of the southwest parking lot at 2 p.m. June 9 will allow for set-up. Street closure will start at 4 p.m. to allow for the set-up of food trucks. Both the parking lot and street will reopen at 11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tecumseh expands common areas of social district to support business