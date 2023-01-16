Tecumseh Public Schools honors school board members for annual recognition month

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Public Schools is joining hundreds of local and intermediate school districts across Michigan to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

“School board members represent the views and priorities of their community in the complex system of maintaining and running a district’s public schools,” Tecumseh Superintendent Rick Hilderley, said, in a news release from the district. “They also reinforce the principle of local control over public education, a substantial, highly-valued aspect of education in Michigan.

“Too often, the efforts of school board members go unrecognized.”

Tecumseh Public Schools Superintendent Rick Hilderley

While it was another year full of challenges for public education, Hilderley said, the Tecumseh Board of Education “persevered through the adversity of 2022 to provide the best possible education for our students,” he said.

Board of education members were recognized during the board’s Jan. 9 meeting. Also recognized for their service to the school district were recent outgoing school board members, Rebecca Brooks and Suzanne Moore. Jacob Martinez and Joshua Mattison joined the school board this year after being elected in November.

A school board’s main goal, the release said, is to support student achievement. To achieve that goal, the Tecumseh school board has focused on the following needs:

Creating a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to prioritize student achievement.

Setting standards for what students must learn and be able to do.

Assessing whether schools achieve their goals and whether students are learning.

Accounting for the outcomes of decisions and tracking progress and reporting results.

Aligning the use of the district’s human and financial resources.

Creating a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach.

Collaborating to solve common problems and to support shared successes.

Focusing on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.

The individuals currently serving Tecumseh Public Schools on its board of education are:

Tony Rebottaro, president, since January 2021.

Lynne Davis, vice president, since May 2021.

Mary Tommelein, secretary, since June 2021.

Tim Simpson, treasurer, since January 2019.

Greg Lewis, trustee, since January 2021.

Jacob Martinez, trustee, since January 2023.

Joshua Mattison, trustee, since January 2023.

“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” Hilderley said. “No matter what challenges lie ahead for our district in 2023, our school board members will continue to govern to improve student achievement and provide an exceptional education for all our community’s children.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tecumseh schools honors school board for annual recognition month