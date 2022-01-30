Tecumseh residents gain promotions at Old National Bank

ANN ARBOR — Two Tecumseh residents are among employees who recently received promotions at Old National Bank.

Lisa Grimmette

Lisa Grimmette of Tecumseh is now community banking market manager and assistant vice president, a news release from ONB said. She is responsible for the retail teams in Livingston and Washtenaw counties. Grimmette has been in banking since 1991 when she worked as a senior teller for Comerica Bank. She joined Old National Bank in 2002. She is a resident of Tecumseh and is active in the community organizing the bank for such activities as the E-Race the Stigma 5K and the Clinton Fall Festival parade; volunteering for the Clinton Community Clothing Closet, Saline Area Social Service and Saline Area Historical Society; and serving as treasurer for the Clinton Lions Club.

Allyson Hanes

Allyson Hanes is now the banking center manager responsible for the Manchester retail team. She has been with the bank for 11 years, starting as a part-time teller. She graduated with honors from Jackson College with a degree in business administration and a special certificate in management. In 2021, she became the chair for the Old National associate resource group, Women LEAD. She also is a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and in her spare time makes freezer meals for the elderly in her community. Hanes, her husband and children reside in Tecumseh.

James O'Leary

James O’Leary is now the banking center manager leading the retail team for the Ann Arbor location. O'Leary just recently joined Old National Bank. He previously worked for PNC and Citizens Bank. He attended Henry Ford Community College and lives in Ypsilanti.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa, Allyson and James in leadership positions for our retail teams in Central Michigan and look forward to all of the great things they will be doing for our clients and our communities,” Todd Clark, CEO of community banking for Old National Bank, said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Old National Bank promotes 2 Tecumseh residents