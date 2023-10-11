Tecumseh school board appoints Becky Brooks to fill vacancy

TECUMSEH — Facing a vacancy after a trustee resigned, the Tecumseh Board of Education on Monday turned to a familiar face to fill in for the next 15 months.

The board voted 5-1 to appoint Becky Brooks to the board. Brooks previously served on the board from 2019-22, except for a few weeks in the spring of 2021 when her position on the board was vacated due to some administrative errors following her election in 2020.

The lone "no" vote was from trustee Jacob Martinez, who said he would have moved to appoint Heather McGee, who was one of the three candidates who addressed the board Monday. The others were Brooks and Michelle Malewitz.

Board vice president Lynne Davis moved to appoint Brooks and trustee Tim Simpson seconded the motion before Martinez asked how the voting would work. Board president Tony Rebotarro said they would take the motions in order, and if the first motion was not accepted, they would take another motion.

Rebotarro said the district has paperwork to file with the Lenawee County Clerk's Office, then Brooks can be sworn in, perhaps at the board's next meeting Oct. 23.

Brooks will take the position previously held by Joshua Mattison, who has been hired as the district's new director of operations. He was elected in 2022 to a six-year term on the board. The seat will be put up for election in the November 2024 election. Brooks could run for election then to complete the term.

"I'm excited to get back in and get things going," Brooks said after the meeting. "We're in a critical position, and they needed somebody that could step in and just not miss a beat."

She said she did not seek reelection last year due to family and work obligations.

"I was just kind of done," she said. "We have a big family, my daughter had graduated, I have taken a bigger role in my office, so I was enjoying being away (from the board) for a little while."

She said she had been approached about running to return to the board in 2024 but had not made a decision about whether to run. When this vacancy came up, "it was kind of like, 'We need you now.'"

She said she's done some of the things the board is facing in the next several months: a superintendent search, teacher union contract negotiations and a districtwide building reconfiguration.

"Been there, done that," she said.

So she decided to commit to serving at least until Dec. 31, 2024, when this appointment will end. She'll have until July to decide whether to run to complete the term, which ends in 2028.

Rebotarro said he voted for Brooks because of her prior experience on the board.

"We have an incredible amount of work to do in the next 14 months," he said during the meeting, listing the superintendent search, district reconfiguration, funding the repair of the community pool, and looking at security and safety issues. "…Mrs. Brooks has the ability to come in and chair a committee. The other candidates will be great, but I just felt like as the board president there's a person there and I can say, 'Hey, I need you to chair a committee,' and she can do it."

Rebotarro and other board members encouraged Malewitz and McGee to run for the board in 2024.

Malewitz said she is the parent of a fourth grader at Herrick Park Intermediate Learning Center. She works as a movie and television post-production account director specializing in children's animation. Before her family settled in Tecumseh, she said, she volunteered at one of their districts and helped write and pass a district policy on inclusion of special education students and was on a hiring committee for a building principal. She's been involved with PTAs, given talks on looking for a school district that's a good fit when moving cross-country and been a parent mentor for other families looking for collaborative solutions to individualized education plan problems.

McGee is the director of marketing at Artonic, a Tecumseh-based website design and digital marketing firm, where she works with Artonic's marketing clients. She previously worked for 13 years at Merillat, being promoted to pricing manager, then Paladin Attachments in Dexter and Owens Corning before joining Artonic. She said she felt her experience and skills have led her to apply to be on the board and she wants to create a 30-year roadmap for the district's future success, including having the district be a place where families feel safe and supportive of the district and teachers feel empowered and supported and are given opportunities for growth.

