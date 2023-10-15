Tecumseh school board OKs design work to get pool facility repair costs

TECUMSEH — Two weeks after voting to close the Tecumseh Community Pool due to structural concerns with the facility's roof, the Tecumseh Board of Education this past Monday approved proceeding with design drawings for repairs.

The 6-0 vote to spend up to $16,800 with engineering firm SME of Plymouth came after discussion of the timeline that led to the Sept. 27 vote to close the pool and options for repairing the pool or building a new pool at Tecumseh High School. The board also heard from parents, other supporters of the community's swimming programs, and pool director Sarah Eubanks about the benefits of having a community pool, including having lessons in water safety; providing a fun, fitness activity for children and adults; and supporting high school athletics.

The community pool is at the north end of what is now Tecumseh Middle School on North Maumee Street. When it was built, the building was the high school.

District officials were aware of deficiencies in the pool facility, which is why work on the pool was included in bond proposals that voters rejected last year, Superintendent Rick Hilderley said. After the proposal last November failed, school officials started looking at what the district could update without passing a bond. One of those items was a Dectron energy recycling dehumidifier. In looking at where to place the Dectron unit, district officials decided to see if it could be installed on the roof, which led to a study of the roof's weight-bearing capacity. From inside the pool, the underside of the roof could not easily be viewed because of the drop ceiling. To do a proper study of the roof meant finding a week when it would not be in use to give SME's engineers time and space to work. That meant waiting for June when school was done for the academic year.

SME's reports came back to the district in August, Hilderley said. The reports included a recommendation to close the pool because of the condition of the connection between the rooftop girders and the facility's north wall. The board's facilities committee discussed the situation, then the full board voted Sept. 27 to close the pool.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I don't think any of the board members or the administration knew that we were going to get the recommendation that the pool needed to be closed, that we couldn't occupy the building," Hilderley said. "We knew that there were updates that needed to be done, but that was a surprise, to say the least."

Board trustee Greg Lewis said the district was aware there were leaks but not the extent of the roof's poor condition. Lewis is a former assistant principal at the middle school as well as a former athletic director and interim superintendent.

The district needs to have the design drawings from the engineers before it can seek bids on the work to find out for sure how much it will cost to repair the pool facility, Hilderley said. It probably will take six to eight weeks to get the drawings completed, put out a request for proposals then get the bids. He said the board can expect the steel beams for the roof alone to cost more than $1 million.

The district collects a voter-approved, 0.25-mill property tax to pay for the pool operations, Hilderley said, but that levy is not enough to cover repairs to the facility.

Board trustee Tim Simpson asked if the board should look into not repairing the community pool and instead look into building a new pool at Tecumseh High School. Trustee Jacob Martinez said the board needs to provide the community with how much it will cost to repair the community pool, and board Vice President Lynne Davis said it will take much less time to fix the community pool than it would to go through the financial process to put a bond proposal before voters and then, if it should be approved, build a new pool.

"My hope as a swim parent would be that this is the only school year we're dealing with the benevolence of our neighbors to allow our students to continue to swim," Davis said.

The Dundee schools are allowing Tecumseh's swim teams to use the pool there.

"As much as I would love a new, sparkling pool off the side of the high school," Davis said, "I think for our community … I would want to do this engineering study, understand what we're looking at to repair the pool, because the lead time is a lot less, I think, than to build a new one."

It would also allow the community to understand the cost to repair the community pool compared to the cost to build something new, she said.

Board President Tony Rebottaro asked how much Jackson High School's pool, which opened in 2021, cost. Hilderley said it cost $16 million.

A pool was left out of the high school's design due to the expected cost and the district already having a pool, though the building's design allows for one to be added on the south end near the gym.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Tecumseh school board approves pool facility repair design work