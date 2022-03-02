Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined, resumes teaching

Mar. 1—A Tecumseh Middle School teacher who also is a Huber Heights councilman was given a disciplinary suspension for an alleged altercation with a student at the end of last year.

Ed Lyons was placed on administrative leave Nov. 5 after an "extended physical altercation" with a 13-year-old student that was captured on video by another student, according to his personnel file obtained by the News-Sun. He has worked for Tecumseh Local Schools since 1995.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office was called to Tecumseh that day after a school district employee reported an assault, according to a sheriff's office incident report. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said no charges were filed, and the case was closed following the investigation.

Lyons was given an unpaid disciplinary suspension of five days from Nov. 8-12. He returned to work as usual on Dec. 1, according to his personnel file.

"After careful consideration of all of the evidence, including information you (Lyons) provided to me (Superintendent Paula Crew) on Nov. 19, I have determined on behalf of the board that an unpaid suspension of five days in warranted," the file stated.

Lyons' personnel file states he engaged in an extended physical altercation with a student, where a majority of it was captured on video by another student. It states that other students in the classroom were "not deriving any educational benefit" by watching the altercation, getting disorderly and making inappropriate comments.

As a result, the misconduct was a violation of board policy, Ohio's Code of Conduct for educators, and other sources of authority.

"In determining that (the conduct) warrants a five-day unpaid suspension, I considered your failure to obtain help from staff who offered to intervene, as well as the severity of the misconduct," the file stated.

Along with the suspension, Lyons must: attend Crisis Prevention and Intervention Training, attend behavior modification training, consistently demonstrate professional behavior with all students and refrain from intimidation or retaliation, comply with all administrative directives, reframe from disclosing personal student information related to the incident, and comply with board policies and Ohio's Code of Conduct for educators.