Ted Baker rises on report Juicy Couture owner nears takeover

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Ted Baker store on Floral Street, in London
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Shares in Ted Baker rose 3.1% on Monday following a report that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a 300 million pound ($379.35 million) deal.

Ted Baker put itself up for sale in April, and last week said it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals.

Sky News reported on Saturday that Authentic Brands has indicated it is willing to pay more than 150 pence per share for the company. At their peak in 2015, shares of Ted Baker were trading at 2,972 pence apiece.

Ted Baker and Authentic Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Known for its suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, Ted Baker is in the middle of a turnaround plan and had rejected several bids from private-equity group Sycamore before launching the sale process.

Last week, Ted Baker posted a smaller annual loss and pointed to robust sales in the coming months as demand for office and leisure wear rebounds.

($1 = 0.7908 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen CEO defends operations in China's Xinjiang, Handelsblatt reports

    Volkswagen plans to continue operations at its plant in China's Xinjiang region despite reports of human rights violations there, the chief executive said in comments published by the Handelsblatt newspaper on Monday. The German carmaker, which has a joint venture with China's biggest automaker SAIC Motor, has since 2013 run a plant in Urumqi, the capital of the western region where Western nations and rights groups say ethnic Uyghurs face torture and detention. "I believe that the presence of SAIC Volkswagen leads to the situation improving for people," Chief Executive Herbert Diess was quoted as saying.

  • Antipodean dairy firms eye baby food supply to U.S. after Bubs Australia nod

    (Reuters) -Dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand are queueing to restock empty shelves in the United States with baby food, after the country recently relaxed its import policy to mitigate one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history. New Zealand's dairy giants Fonterra and a2 Milk, and privately-run Australian firm Bellamy's Organic confirmed on Monday they had submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby food to the country. This followed fellow Antipodean firm Bubs Australia inking a deal with the FDA to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its formula.

  • Commodities Turn Higher as China Loosens Its Virus Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial commodities in China mostly rose as the number of Covid-19 cases fell and the government began to loosen its restrictions that were choking the economy.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; D

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Seeks Elusive Accord on Russian Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union officials are meeting Monday morning to try to break an impasse over a proposed embargo on Russian oil imports amid continued resistance from Hungary.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing;

  • China Goes All Out to Harvest Wheat to Blunt Inflation Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when food shortages and soaring prices are becoming a major concern for governments around the world, China is going all out to make sure that its summer wheat harvest proceeds without any hitches.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished

  • Who Is Tech Tycoon-Turned Climate Activist Mike Cannon-Brookes

    (Bloomberg) -- Atlassian Corp. co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes’s day job has catapulted him up the Bloomberg Billionaires Index since the software firm’s US listing in 2015. It’s what he calls his night and weekend work that’s turned him into a climate crusader.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bu

  • Pay Debt or Feed People Is Hungry Nations’ Impossible Choice

    (Bloomberg) -- After Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt, Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management, started watching rice and grain prices more closely. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus E

  • ECB’s Lane Calls Two Quarter-Point Rate Hikes ‘Benchmark Pace’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls: Markets WrapEuropean Central Bank Chief Economist Phili

  • Former exec sues CIBC for $1 million over sexual, racial discrimination

    The London office of one of Canada's top banks Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has been accused of operating a hostile and degrading environment for women, according to a discrimination claim by a former executive at the firm. Zhuofang Wei, who worked as an executive director at CIBC for nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, is suing CIBC for 800,000 pounds ($1 million) for lost earnings and damages, alleging she was subjected to sexual and racial discrimination by managers. Wei said she was dismissed by CIBC in March 2020 after she objected to taking on a new role without an increase in pay.

  • Analysis-Safe as houses? Rising rates test foundations of property boom

    In Toronto’s far-flung suburbs, just a few months ago a typical three-bedroom house would have fetched 40 offers on bidding night and sold well over the asking price. "You're not getting the bidding wars anymore," said Tim Keung, chief executive of TimSold Real Estate, a local agency. A decade-long boom in housing prices from the United States to Europe and Asia is facing its first real test as borrowing costs rise and high inflation eats into households' budgets.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, options for 30 more

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • Bitcoin Rallies as China’s Covid Easing Adds to Risk-On Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin posted its biggest gain in two weeks, climbing close to $31,000 as China’s easing of Covid curbs stoked investor enthusiasm for riskier assets. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain on China Virus Easing; Dollar Falls

  • Billionaire’s Climate Activism Forces U-Turn at Top Polluter

    (Bloomberg) -- A billionaire campaigner forced a key Australian polluter to capitulate over its corporate strategy in one of the most aggressive and successful examples of investor-led climate activism. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGoldman Says Bull Market in Battery Metals Is Finished for NowStocks Gain

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • These Stocks Could Pipe a Massive Amount of Passive Income Into Your Portfolio

    There are many ways to start generating some passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one tried-and-true method. Pipeline stocks are some of the best because they offer high dividend yields and steady growth.

  • Dave Ramsey Says '79% of Millionaires Inherited $0.' Here's How They Got Where They Are

    Ramsey Solutions conducted a survey of over 10,000 millionaires, and it found that 79% of respondents did not receive any sort of inheritance from a parent or other family member. In that scenario, it's easy to see how you might end up a millionaire. If someone who's a teacher and makes a teacher's salary can become a millionaire, so can you.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company can keep growing at a terrific pace thanks to its massive end market.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These rapidly growing stocks are begging to be bought following a more than 30% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • This 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Help Offset the Sting of High Gas Prices

    Many consumers are feeling pain in their pocketbooks every time they head to a gas station to pump gas. For example, several techniques can help save money at the pump as gas prices rise. One way to do that is by investing in Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns gas stations and other auto-related real estate.