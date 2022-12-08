Ted Bundy’s former attorney weighs in on University of Idaho students’ brutal murders

Ted Bundy’s former defence attorney has drawn comparisons between the serial killer’s crimes and the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students in November.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday, John Henry Browne compared the crime scene at 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, to a “de facto sorority house,” which Bundy targeted during his violent crime sprees in the 1970s.

Mr Browne is not involved in any way with the investigation into the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Authorities investigating the 13 November slayings have never suggested that a serial killer could be behind the crime.

“Just the randomness of it is actually something that does stand out,” Mr Browne told Fox News. “Of course, most of Ted’s misbehaviour was random. There were times when Ted would follow people and then decide not to kill them. And that was his way of exercising his grandiosity, you know, ‘I can control life here and there.’”

Mr Browne, who worked in Bundy’s defence team in the 1970s and 1980s, published a book in 2016 titled The Devil’s Defender, in which he delves into his years of “defending the indefensible” and working as legal counsel for high-profile killers.

Moscow Police provided perhaps the most substantial update in the investigation on Wednesday, revealing that detectives are now searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the home at the time of the murders.

The vehicle was “in the immediate area” of the rental home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November. Its licence plate is unknown.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the department said in a statement.

The stabbings took place between 3am and 4am after the victims returned home.

Their bodies were found on the second and third floors by investigators dispatched to the scene after a 911 call was made from the cell phone of one of the two surviving roommates who were on the first floor at the time of the killings.

No arrests have been made, no suspects named and the murder weapon has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 208-883-7180, email tips at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or submit digital media to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.