Ted Bundy’s lawyer has advice to save Parkland shooter’s life: Try to humanize him

Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun Sentinel

For defense lawyers, there has rarely been as hopeless a case as that of the man accused of shooting up Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The defendant recorded himself planning it. He killed, again and again, children, adults, strangers — 17 times. He tried to kill 17 more. It was recorded on surveillance video. He confessed.

That Nikolas Cruz, 22, will spend the rest of his life in prison is all but a foregone conclusion. He’s even offered to skip the trial and plead guilty just to get shipped to prison and be done with it.

“The main goal for the defense in a case like that is to get the jury to see the defendant as a real person,” said Ted Bundy’s defense lawyer, John Henry Browne. “I try to present my client as a human being who made a mistake, who did something bad, but not as someone who deserves to die.”

Browne’s client list includes serial killer Ted Bundy and Seattle “Wah Mee massacre” defendant Benjamin Ng, one of three men charged with killing 13 people at a gambling club in Seattle’s Chinatown district in 1983. A jury spared Ng from execution.

Browne credits the intervention of the defendant’s mother, who appeared before the jury, described his upbringing, and, as she left the courtroom, turned to the jury, bowed, and said “Please do not kill my son,” a moment Browne said was unplanned but persuasive.

Defense lawyers in the Parkland case have not outlined a plan to humanize Cruz, whose mother died about three months before the shooting and whose mental health issues were recognized for years. While mental health is all but certain to play a role in Cruz’s defense, his lawyers have not yet said whether he will enter an insanity plea.

“We have time to file our intention to use that defense if it’s what we want to pursue,” said Public Defender Gordon Weekes. “We’re not there yet, and we won’t say anything prematurely.”

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and lawyers on both sides of the emotionally charged case are pushing to start jury selection this fall. Legal experts agree that guilt is a secondary issue. The primary concern, they say, is what to do about it.

And the only way for defense lawyers to win is to somehow persuade a jury to show mercy on a killer who showed no mercy on Valentine’s Day 2018.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Cruz, a former student at Stoneman Douglas whose troubled past raised warning flags that weren’t fully recognized until it was, tragically, too late. It would take all 12 jurors to reject first-degree murder charges, or just one to reject the death penalty, to keep Cruz off death row.

“It’s almost impossible to presume innocence in a case that’s generated this much publicity,” said Steven Glazer, a Tallahassee defense lawyer who’s been practicing since 1989 and whose highest-profile client, serial killer Aileen Wuornos, was executed in 2002.

“Everybody’s going to know about it,” Glazer said. “In a case like Parkland, I’d push for a change of venue. I don’t know of anywhere in the state where the jury won’t know about the case, but the emotional connection can be reduced by holding the trial elsewhere.”

Broward lawyer Ken Malnick, whose clients include Anthony Moscatiello, the accused mastermind of the plot to kill Miami Subs founder Gus Boulis in 2001, agreed that a change of venue would give the defense its best chance for a fair hearing. “I don’t know how you’re going to get an unbiased jury in the Parkland case,” he said. “It affects so many people here. I’m sure in North Florida the case has gotten less publicity than here, where it happened.”

As prosecutors and defense lawyers draw their final battle lines in the Stoneman Douglas case, the Broward Public Defender’s Office has been silent on whether it will try to have the trial moved. They’ve also been mum on whether Cruz will put up an insanity defense.

Recent motions demonstrate that the defense is concerned about the effect of pre-trial publicity. Earlier this month, they tried to have the judge close all remaining pretrial hearings to the public, which would prevent the press from reporting on the last-minute courtroom maneuvers and attempts to keep evidence from the jury.

Prosecutors are no less concerned about what the jury will hear. In their latest motion, they are asking the judge to block the defense from using the alleged failures of school, law enforcement and mental health officials to identify the danger Cruz posed and obtain the proper mental health treatment for him before it was too late.

A report issued by a consultant to the school district in mid 2018 found that in the year leading up to the mass shooting, Cruz was stripped of the therapeutic services disabled students need, and when he asked to return to a special education campus, school officials botched his request. Cruz had no school counseling or special education services for 14 months before Feb. 14, 2018, the day of the shooting.

But those failures, among others, are not excuses and should not be used by Cruz to elicit sympathy from the jury when it comes to deciding his punishment, prosecutors argued.

“Cruz’s conduct leaves no room for arguments about system failures,” wrote prosecutor Nicole Chappione. “The law deems this evidence irrelevant to the issues of both his guilt and punishment.”

Weekes, whose office has moved to block the state from calling the shooting a massacre or referring to the defendant by dehumanizing terms like “monster” or “it,” said his office will respond to the latest prosecution motion in court.

Cruz’s next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

_______

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Orleans' levees got a $14.5 billion upgrade. Will they hold?

    Shortly after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, the city went to work on building a $14.5 billion system of gates, flood walls and levees that would protect it against another once-in-a-century storm. Its first big test came on Sunday, when Hurricane Ida, a ferocious Category 4 storm, plowed through the Gulf of Mexico into Louisiana. The storm's torrential rain, powerful winds and surge waters - a potentially catastrophic combination - are precisely the kind of threat New Orleans officials hoped the 350-mile (560- km) defensive ring surrounding the city could withstand when completed in 2018.

  • Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said on Sunday. The meeting is taking place two days later than originally scheduled, as Biden oversees the response to Hurricane Ida and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. "This visit will affirm the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression," a White House statement said.

  • Global evidence links rise in extreme precipitation to human-driven climate change

    Hurricane Harvey dumped an unheard-of 60 inches of rain in parts of Texas in 2017. AP Photo/David J. PhillipThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity, have worsened the intensity of extreme rainfall and snowfall over land in recent decades, not just in a few areas but on a global scale, new research shows. Past studies were able to attribute individual extreme events and long-

  • Congressmen criticized over Kabul visit say they were ‘uniquely situated’ for trip

    The two congressmen defend ‘fact-finding’ mission after being criticized for taking up resources and space needed for evacueesBiden meets remains of 13 troops killed in Kabul Michigan Republican Peter Meijer. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP Two US congressmen criticized for a secret midweek visit to Kabul defended their trip on Sunday, claiming they were “uniquely situated” to undertake the fact-finding venture because they are military veterans. Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and the

  • They’re Closing the Prison Where I Met Jeffrey Epstein. It’s About Time.

    Mary Altaffer/APIt was a dark day in late December when my pretrial officer called to inform me I’d be serving my year in prison at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan. I was hoping for Danbury or Otisville, both much better places to do your bid. But I drew the deuce of clubs: MCC, a prison so bad that the Federal Bureau of Prisons has just decided to shut it down.Upon discovering my designation, I looked up MCC online and immediately found an article describing the priso

  • Man arrested in South L.A. fireworks explosion is set to plead guilty, feds say

    Man whose illegal fireworks blew up in a massive South L.A. explosion is expected to admit to unlicensed transportation of explosives, authorities said.

  • After census, citizens panels seek sway in redistricting

    The Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission held numerous public hearings. It produced a report prioritizing redistricting criteria. Despite all that work and its official-sounding name, the commission created by a coalition of advocacy groups has no official role in Indiana's redistricting process.

  • Austin Police Officer Is Charged With Murder in a Second On-Duty Killing

    A police officer in Austin, Texas, who was charged with murdering a man in April 2020 has been charged with murdering another man about nine months earlier, prosecutors said on Friday. The latest indictments charge the officer, Christopher Taylor, 29, and another officer, Karl Krycia, 28, with murder and deadly conduct in the fatal shooting of Mauris DeSilva, 46, who had been holding a knife in the hallway of his condominium complex on July 31, 2019. The charges came five months after Taylor had

  • Hurricane Ida Quickly Spirals Into A Category 4 Storm

    The major hurricane is expected to hit the Lousiana coast this Sunday afternoon.

  • ‘Nobody is this incompetent’: Rental aid slowdown puts target on governors, mayors

    The fight over renter protections is now largely a state and local problem after Thursday’s Supreme Court decision to halt the federal eviction ban.

  • Thousands protest coronavirus measures in Berlin

    Police said protesters had gathered for unauthorised marches in different parts of the city centre and said they had pulled about 50 people out of the crowd, in some cases charging them with assaulting officers.The protesters, few of whom were wearing face masks, shouted "Freedom" and carried banners with slogans like "I have my own opinion and "Covid-84" in a reference to George Orwell's book "1984" about a totalitarian state.The march comes a month before a federal election in Germany. The leading candidates vying to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged there will be no return to the strict lockdowns of last year and earlier this year.

  • North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, IAEA says

    North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the U.N. atomic watchdog has said in an annual report. The International Atomic Energy Agency has had no access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009. The country then pressed ahead with its nuclear weapons programme and soon resumed nuclear testing.

  • I'm a Stylist and These Are the 2 Denim Trends You Shouldn't Sleep On

    Dani Michelle weighs in.

  • Column: Was the baby on the cover of Nirvana's smash album 'Nevermind' exploited? Most definitely

    Spencer Elden was 4 months old when the famous Nirvana photo of him swimming naked was taken. Now he's 30 and suing for damages.

  • Scoop: Former Israel ambassador joins U.S. Iran team

    Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has joined the State Department's Iran team as a senior adviser, a senior State Department official tells Axios.Why it matters: Israel is pressing the Biden administration to start discussing a “Plan B” in case diplomacy with Iran fails. Shapiro, who has a personal relationship with many Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is equipped to play a key role in any such talks. His portfolio will be the regional aspects of the Irani

  • US Army soldier Ryan Knauss, 23, 'a Tennessee volunteer,' killed in Afghanistan airport attack

    Ryan Knauss, 23, had already served a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan. He grew up in Tennessee and joined the Army out of high school.

  • Agnes Sithole: The woman who fought South Africa's sexist marriage laws

    Agnes Sithole became an unlikely hero after her husband of nearly 50 years tried to sell their home.

  • Reese Witherspoon Looks Just Like Her Kids In This Latest Appreciation Post

    Sometimes a resemblance is too uncanny to go unnoticed. Take Kai Gerber and Cindy Crawford or Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow…talk about some serious twinning. It’s no surprise that celebrity children look just like their famous parents, however sometimes the similarity is so shocking we can’t help but gush about it. Reese Witherspoon is one […]

  • National Religious Broadcasters spokesperson fired after pro-vaccine remarks on 'Morning Joe'

    Daniel Darling's exit came after the organization determined his comments violated an internal policy of remaining neutral about Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Midlands football player who died Saturday identified as Keenan senior

    Keenan High School reported the news on Sunday.